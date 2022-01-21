AMORY – As part of its Jan. 10 meeting, the Amory School Board approved policy adjustments in response to increases in positive COVID-19 cases.
It was noted during the meeting 10 teachers and 111 students were out due to COVID-related issues, but 40 students were anticipated to return to school the following day.
“I believe you renew the policy every quarter. With the new variant out there, we’ve got some teachers that are first-time users,” said district superintendent Brian Jones of the policy granting administrative leave for COVID-19.
School board members approved the current policy that is in effect for the quarter beginning Jan. 11 and ending April 11. Employees may still use 10 days administrative leave, which was granted at the Sept. 30, 2021 school board meeting.
School board members will reevaluate the policy in April.
All COVID leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act ended Sept. 30, 2021, with no carryover.
In addressing attendance, Jones said overall district enrollment was down 14 students from a year ago, but that the average daily attendance still increased by one percent.
“COVID-related leave decreased between November and December, but we expect it to increase again,” he said.
Furthermore, the school board approved additional administrative leave for staff for the day missed on Jan. 7 due to the potential of inclement weather.
In other business, assistant superintendent Andrea Stevens reported on improvement efforts at Amory Middle School during the second nine-weeks period based on the benchmark common assessment results.
“Our growth has jumped dramatically from 58.2 percent to 95.8 percent when our goal was 65. The bottom 25 percent looks really good, increasing from 54.5 (percent) to 84.9 (percent). In math, we have dropped, however, while English Language Arts (ELA) improved,” she said.
Stevens was unsure of the reason for the math decrease, speculating standards may have been harder at that point in the year’s curriculum.
“Kids also tend not to test as well right before Christmas. I was not expecting the ELA scores to jump that much. Our ELA teachers are getting it done,” she said.
Stevens credited the efforts of two full-time interventionists who have helped increase the scores of lower performing students. She termed the hires as being very successful.
“It’s one of the best things we ever did,” she said.