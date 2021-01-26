AMORY – The Amory School Board approved a revised engineering quote Jan. 11 for services aimed to address drainage issues on Amory High School’s campus. District superintendent Ken Byars presented a revised proposal from Pryor Morrow Engineering Solutions for a topographic survey to identify possible solutions for the recurring issues.
“We have a large canal behind the school, but virtually no water gets to it,” he said. “The high school has a big-time issue with water drainage. We’ve had four 10-year floods in the past two years. This is step one to figuring out what can be done.”
Pooled up water from heavy rains typically blocks access to some of the school’s entrances and floods some parking areas.
“They can get started (with the study) as soon as we approve the quotation and notify them,” he said.
In other business, the school board approved extending the leave entitlement under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to employees through March 31.
The act requires employers to provide as many as two weeks, or 80 hours, of paid sick leave at the regular rate of pay when the employee is unable to work because of being quarantined.
It also allows two-thirds pay for the same term for employees unable to work because of a bona fide need to care for an individual subject to quarantine or for children younger than 18 whose school or child care provider is closed or unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19.
Moreover, the act requires employers to provide as many as an additional 10 weeks of paid extended family and medical leave at two-thirds the regular rate of pay when an employee, who has been employed for at least 30 calendar days, is unable to work due to a bona fide need for leave to care for a child whose school or child care provider is closed or unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19.
Byars also said the Amory School District received its accredited status for the 2020-21 school year from the Mississippi Department of Education.
“It’s a great thing to say. You’re either non-accredited, on probation or you’re accredited. We’re as good as we can be in that regard,” he said.