AMORY – The Amory School Board received updates Dec. 9 from superintendent Ken Byars about policy changes and professional development sessions coming up after the semester break.
“We do professional development for all levels,” he said.
Former state career and technical center director Mike Mulvihill was approved to conduct sessions in January and February, followed by observations and meetings with individual instructors at the Amory Career and Technical Center.
“He is a recently retired 10-year director on the state level who is a top-notch resource for training our teachers,” Amory CTC Director David Millender said. “Career and technical education is continually evolving to keep up with a changing job market.”
Goals for the sessions will be improved state assessment scores, better test item writing, making better connections with business and industry and overall program improvement.
The school board also approved a package of policies under the category of business management that included recent revisions to the district’s foster care policy.
“Any time there is a student who is in foster care, Child Protective Services (CPS) has custody,” Byars said. “Meetings take place between CPS representatives and school officials to determine the best setting for the student. Residency requirements don’t apply to foster children. Once determination has been made, the school district is required to transport students to and from school within limits of feasibility. CPS has never put us in a difficult situation.”
As part of his monthly superintendent’s report, Byars was happy to note that the student discipline referrals continue to be below last year, which posted an all-time low. Average daily attendance figures continue to be above 96 percent, which is the highest on record. The only negative aspect is that total enrollment for the district is a little more than 1,600 students, which continues to reflect a downward trend.