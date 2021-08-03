AMORY – The Amory School Board took action July 19 on a couple of changes that will affect future athletic and other school-sponsored events.
On the recommendation of Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars, the school board opted to redirect ticket sales – with the exception of student football tickets which are sold at the schools the day of the varsity home football games – through the online company GoFan. In order to absorb the user fee charged by GoFan, the district will decrease the price of tickets by $1.
District business manager Leslie Maranto ensured that those who have reserved seats will still be able to keep them through GoFan.
In addition to simplifying the financial side of ticket sales, Byars noted eliminating the exchange of money can also cut down on the spread of germs.
“I see a lot of positives to outweigh the negatives. And it’s just like anything else – if we don’t like it then we can always go back to what we’ve been doing,” he said.
Updated ticket prices are varsity football for $7, student football for $4, other athletic events (including middle school sports) for $6, season football tickets (including junior varsity and middle school) for $70, student all sports passes for $50 and adult all sports passes for $110.
School board members also approved a request to enter into an agreement with Pepsi Bottling Group effective Aug. 1 through July 31, 2026. Pepsi will provide a $7,500 initial payment up front and $7,500 per year for five years to the Amory School District.
The district will also be entitled to receive 30 percent of the profits from any Pepsi product sold. Byars said the earnings from this agreement will be used to support programs utilizing the concession stand.
“We’ve got an extremely large incentive to go with Pepsi. That’s a five-year commitment that we would make and, in return, it’s going to pay us instead of what we’ve been doing and make us consistent,” he said.
In other business, various contracts were approved in relation to the special education program. These services include vision screenings, counseling services, physical therapy and treatment for behavioral or developmental issues.