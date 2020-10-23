AMORY – The Amory School Board gave the green light Oct. 12 for a documentary film project to move forward about the history of Amory High School’s football program. School board attorney Sam Griffie explained details of the contractual agreement with Infecting Change Television, Inc., which was approved to produce the documentary.
“I’m comfortable with it. I will ask for us to see the film first. I believe it will shed a positive light on the school district,” said district superintendent Ken Byars.
During its September meeting, 2001 AHS graduate Jana Haynes proposed the project. It was noted during that meeting a proposed title would be “Crib of Pain.”
Filming is anticipated to be substantially completed by the end of October.
During his superintendent’s report, Byars continued to express his concern about declining enrollment in the district. Per his report, overall enrollment has declined by 59 students from last year. As of Oct. 5, the enrollment was 1,550, compared to 1,609 last year.
“We can attribute most of those to home schoolers from COVID-19,” he said.
Byars is optimistic that students will return to school in time.
“We’ve had plenty of virtual students that have made the push to come back. I think that’s a good thing. The trend we’ve discussed over five years is not good. We’re always looking for ways to keep our N-count (enrollment) where it’s supposed to be,” he said.
In other business, Byars gave school board members a refresher course on state accountability standards. The item is an annual exercise that is especially relevant this year since the board has a new member.
“All school districts are facing challenges in how we’re held accountable,” he said.
Byars showed charts illustrating five levels of performance based on assessment data and furthermore explained how math and reading subjects also have a growth component. Additionally, a third category schools are graded on is how the lowest 25 percent of the students progress.
“The problem with coming up with this year’s numbers is that end of year state testing was not done due to the COVID pandemic, so we’re comparing with data from two years ago, which is not ideal. This is a new approach to what we’re doing. We’re trying to figure out where we are. We’re trying to evaluate each student to see what we can do to help. If we’re doing that, it’s all we can do,” Byars said.
Moreover, Byars said the district received its accredited recommended status from the Mississippi Department of Education for the ‘20-‘21 school year.
“The status is either accredited, on probation or not accredited. We’re accredited, and that’s a great thing,” he said.
School board members also filled out their annual Mississippi School Boards Association legislative survey after an executive session. According to executive secretary Michelle Simpson, the top issue with the board was funding.