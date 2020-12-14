AMORY – During a special-called meeting Nov. 30, the Amory School Board approved for district superintendent Ken Byars to make some emergency appointments to address staff vacancies due to COVID-19.
“We have 26 employees that are currently out due to either a positive COVID test or exposure to the virus through family, and that includes the entire cafeteria staff at East Amory Elementary School,” Byars said.
Staff appointments approved included Bailey Reagan Gillentine as a long-term substitute teacher. She is currently a student teacher.
Stella Comer was also approved to be a substitute teacher, pending receipt of background check. Her husband currently teaches at Amory Middle School.
“As our [COVID] numbers go up, we’re going to need some more [substitute teachers]. We’re beating the bushes trying to find more,” Byars said.