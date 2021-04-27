AMORY – The Amory School Board approved recommendations by superintendent Ken Byers April 12 to make adjustments to Amory High School’s current exemption policy for the remainder of the school year.
“We’ve typically had an exam exemption policy that dealt with grades mixed with absences,” Byars said. “With COVID-required quarantines, we felt we needed to throw the absences part out and stick with the grades. What’s being requested here is to remove the absences part, so if a student is passing the course, he/she can be exempt from the exams. If they want to take the exam, it’s their choice.”
Byars emphasized that the requested amendment to the policy is for one time only.
“Normally, as grades decrease, allowable absences decrease accordingly. What we’re trying to do here is to take the absences for this year out because many of the absences this year could not have been (prevented). We dictated many of the absences per state department policy. We felt that the absences this year (due to COVID) were fair or legitimate under that policy,” Byars said.
While this adjustment pertains to the high school, Byars said handbook provisions permit similar adjustments to be made as necessary at the middle school level.
“The original policy will be put back in place as-is after the completion of this school year,” Byars said.
In other business, Byars said there were 504 discipline referrals for the school year, as of April 7.
“This is about 60 percent of where we typically are at this time, so we’re very proud of that,” he said.
Total enrollment for the district is 1,530 students, which has been declining for the past five years.
“Obviously, that’s a number we’re constantly watching. Our funding is based off of it,” he said.
Despite decreases in enrollment and disruptions due to the pandemic, the overall financial picture for the district remains strong with month-to-month balances continuing to increase, per district business manager Leslie Maranto.