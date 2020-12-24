AMORY – The Amory School Board acted on a recommendation Dec. 14 by district superintendent Ken Byars to extend virtual Wednesdays until spring break. Since the beginning of the school year, students have participated in virtual learning every Wednesday.
“I think virtual Wednesdays have helped us in terms of our numbers, as well as being prepared to do virtual,” he said. “Right now, [COVID case] numbers are as high as they have ever been. I just don’t know what it’s going to look like in January.”
Districtwide, the number of full-time virtual students has decreased to less than five percent. However, the overall impact of the pandemic will have a lingering effect on students’ academic progress.
“We are behind – plain and simple. We are not where we typically are in a school year in terms of curriculum and pacing guidelines. We don’t think virtual Wednesdays has really hurt that since we started behind. If you don’t start where you typically start, you will be behind,” Byars said.
He is optimistic that the district can get caught up.
“We have managed very well, and I’d like to see us continue to manage very well,” Byars said.
In a related item, Byars explained an adjustment of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine guidelines for non-positive cases within the district. Current 14-day quarantine periods will be reduced to 10 days, and seven-day periods will apply for those who test negative after the fifth day of quarantine.
Byars was pleased to adopt the adjustment.
“I do keep up with how many people we have quarantined and how many of those people have actually gotten sick. Out of everybody that’s been quarantined all year, literally two people have gotten sick, and they had symptoms within 10 days. We’re ready to get our kids back to school quicker,” he said.
Byars commented about the impact of the pandemic on the district’s food service program.
“The biggest problem we have is a 20 percent reduction of people [eating meals] on campus. It helps the Amory School District for people to use the meal service,” he said.
District officials send home meals in insulated bags to be used when qualifying students are not at school. Byars said there are still limitations.
“We can’t force it out if it’s not requested. We already make some of that happen anyway,” he said.
School board member Leslie Wise raised a question about whether weekly parent surveys could be made monthly.
“I’d have to ask [Amory Food Service Director] Steve [Stockton]. Those are federal guidelines. These are free lunches that are reimbursed back to us. We’re struggling in that department. Even though the federal reimbursement rate is higher than our normal free lunch, the problem is that our numbers are so low that is doesn’t matter whether the reimbursement rate is higher or not,” Byars said.