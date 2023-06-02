Tin is pictured on the Amory High School football field the day after the campus was struck by March's EF-3 tornado. During last week's Amory School Board meeting, firms were approved for engineering, consulting and architecture work in order for the district to rebuild.
AMORY - School officials in Amory have approved the firms that will handle the architectural, engineering and disaster recovery consulting needs in the aftermath of March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
The Amory School Board finalized their choices during a special called meeting at Itawamba Community College’s Davis Event Center prior to Amory High School’s graduation.
Based on point scoring systems, Pryor Morrow was approved to serve as the architect and engineer for all buildings impacted by the tornado, and Broaddus & Associates was approved as the school district’s disaster recovery consultant.
“We had three candidates apply, and the scores were by five people in the room to tally scores, and Pryor Morrow was the one with the most,” said District Superintendent Brian Jones of the architectural firm.
Broaddus & Associates has already offered assistance to the district, and the firm scored higher over one other candidate to serve as the disaster recovery consultant. School district officials voiced positive feedback on Broaddus & Associates’ efforts thus far.
In other business, school board members approved the consent agenda, which included items such as personnel matters, travel for teacher workshops, student transfer requests and a band fundraiser.
Administrative leave was also approved for all 12-month employees for July 3 in order to observe an extended Fourth of July holiday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.