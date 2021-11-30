AMORY – During a special-called meeting Monday, the Amory School Board discussed adjustments to the school district’s schedule to accommodate for fan support of the Amory High School football team for its trip to the 3A state championship Friday in Hattiesburg.
Amory plays Jefferson Davis County County at 11 a.m.
School board vice president Jimmy Ann Ray conveyed concerns expressed to her to allow the district to have the day off due to such a large contingent of staff planning to travel to the game.
Amory School District Superintendent Andy Cantrell said his poll of school principals indicated a total of 89 staff members planning to go, in addition to 13 bus drivers, which amounts to more than 38 percent of the entire district staff.
“A year ago, we might have been able to conduct a virtual day, but at this time we can only do it in case of bad weather,” he said. “I would be very concerned about maintaining adequate supervision with a skeleton crew.”
The school board voted to cancel classes for Friday and make it up at the end of the year on May 25.
Furthermore, the board voted to cancel a trip planned for first-graders to the Disney on Ice production in Tupelo Friday. The school will refund ticket money paid in and plan a class trip for next semester. A movie field trip is tentatively planned where the students will pay for their ticket and a snack during the show.
“It’s a good trade to make for a trip to the state championship. We’ll work with it,” board attorney Sam Griffie said of the calendar adjustment.