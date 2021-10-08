AMORY – The Amory School Board approved a low bid for landscaping services received from Spencer Landscapes and Designs during a special-called meeting Sept. 27.
The invitation for the landscaping bid specified a timeframe of a week and a half to spruce up landscaped areas at all four district campuses, including shrubbery pruning, removal and disposal, as well as weeding and spraying of all areas with mulched beds.
The invitation for bids called for all reasonable landscaping duties with the goal of increasing curb appeal.
“It all flows into our safety plan,” said interim superintendent Andy Cantrell after the meeting.
He stood by the accelerated work schedule specified so that the landscaping would be completed in a timely manner with minimal distraction to daily operations.
“You get what you expect,” he said.
Other than personnel and school activity matters, much of the meeting’s time was devoted to a couple of executive sessions. Executive secretary Michelle Simpson said no action was taken after executive session.
The school board met for a second special-called meeting in a week on Sept. 30 to approve granting an additional 10 days’ administrative leave to all district employees to use for any COVID-related absence, effective Oct. 1 to Jan. 10, 2022.
Board attorney Sam Griffie explained the reason for the extra meeting to be called.
“The Families First Coronavirus Response Act ends today (Sept. 30). We didn’t address it at a prior meeting because we were waiting to see what the federal government would do. The last two times, they extended it,” he said.
With no federally sanctioned extension being made this time, the district took it upon itself to grant the additional leave if needed.
“I recommend it fully. I think it’s taking care of our employees and promotes a healthy environment,” Cantrell said.
The motion was unanimously approved before the board entered into executive session, which was the only other order of business for the evening.