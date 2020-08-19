AMORY – The Amory School Board approved superintendent Ken Byars’ request Aug. 10 to move forward on livestreaming sports through the National Federation of High School Sports (NFHS). He said the anticipated stadium restriction limit of 25 percent capacity is a problem, especially for income.
“We always have more than 25 percent capacity in the stands,” Byars said in reference to football games.
Later in the week, Gov. Tate Reeves issued limitations on kindergarten through 12th-grade extracurricular activities, such as sporting events, to no more than two spectators per participant.
Byars’ proposed solution is to enable Amory High School to livestream football, basketball and volleyball games. He said livestreaming games must be done in partnership with NFHS, which will provide the cameras and set up for a one-time charge of $2,500.
One camera will be set up on the field, while another will be stationed in the gymnasium for indoor events.
“It’s a non-manned camera that follows the ball,” Byars said.
The service will be available to viewers by subscription at a monthly cost of $10.99 or $70 for the year.
“We get so much money based on subscriptions. The more subscriptions sold, the more we benefit. If it gets to zero percent [of spectators] in the stands, that’s going to be something we wish we did. We can’t decide on doing this the day before a game,” he said.
The first 99 subscriptions will net the school $20 per subscription, 100 to 399 subscriptions will bring $35 per subscription, and 400 or more subscriptions will net $45 per subscription. Local advertising options will also be available on the screen, giving the school all of the profit.
“This is brand new to us, but it’s where we’re headed,” he said.
Byars speculated about various adjustments that may have to be made due to the pandemic and what impact may be inflicted on loyal fans with season passes.
“Mississippi High School Activities Association will rule on how to do that later on. We’re running out of later-ons, so we do need to move forward with this,” Byars said.
He also sees benefits for special needs patrons who may not be able to attend in-person.
School board member Robert Pickle endorsed livestreaming, citing how it works for his funeral business.
“The more we do of that, the more people we get involved. Even with 100 percent capacity, there will be a certain percent of the population that will be benefited,” Byars said.
In other business, Byars discussed the Mississippi School Boards Association’s new COVID-19 policies for the 2020-21 school year.
He added the school district received Chromebooks to issue to all middle school and high school students Aug. 13. Furthermore, Byars anticipates receiving Chromebooks to issue to the rest of the student population.
“It’s not going to fix everything, because we’ve still got connectivity issues out there. Our goal is to be ready to go virtual at any time. We’re closer now than ever before,” he said.
Byars reported a smooth start to the school year despite all the challenges.
“We had a few hiccups with virtual instruction that we ironed out. We’re not going to be perfect starting out but we want to get better every day,” he said.
Byars visited every school on the first day and showcased another new experience at West Amory Elementary School.
“I had about a three-and-a-half-minute wait in the car line. The staff reported that no kids cried going in. That’s never happened before,” he said.