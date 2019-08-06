AMORY – During its July 22 meeting, the Amory School Board approved a supplementary $600,000 loan for purposes of building maintenance, construction projects and adding new buses to the fleet.
“We need to add two to three buses a year to replace many buses in our aging fleet. Additionally, we have the need to replace windows at Amory High School and West Amory Elementary. We also need to address some aging playground equipment,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars after the meeting.
In other business, Byars combined good news about last year’s achievements with a game plan for further growth in his annual report.
He launched his remarks based on the mission and vision of the school district, followed by a video provided by the Mississippi Department of Education that explained the assessment parameters involved in grading school districts as well as individual students.
“The bottom quartile of student performance counts a lot for us in the state accountability model,” he said. “The areas with the most room for growth are the bottom 25 percent and the college- and career-readiness programs.”
Regarding college-readiness, he said the district is in the top 10 percent in the state for composite score averages for the ACT test for college-readiness.
Byars identified a new area of measurement called English Language Proficiency aimed at students whose second language is English.
“We’ve never had to measure for that because we were under the threshold of 10 students in that category,” he said. “We’re about to surpass that threshold this next year. We will be accountable for it next year [to the state].”
Byars explained his list of goals to achieve the three-fold mission of the school district in providing the safest possible atmosphere for learning while remaining financially sound and maximizing achievement for all students.
“We want to improve relationships with all stakeholders,” he said.
In other business, the Amory School Board approved a request for a student assembly at East Amory Elementary School Aug. 9 covering topics of bullying, choosing friends wisely and saying “no” to drugs. The board also approved having ambulance service for all Amory home varsity football games for the upcoming season at a cost of $125 per event.