AMORY – The Amory School Board welcomed its new member Leslie Wise May 11 as it approved the recommendations of Michelle Holman and Heather Gault to be the new assistant principals at Amory Middle School and East Amory Elementary School, respectively.
In other business, district superintendent Ken Byars updated the school board on the summer learning plan to date.
“We’re complying with the governor’s Executive Order 1476,” he said. “We’re essentially continuing what we’re doing now through the month of June with distance learning. Our two biggest hurdles continue to be accessibility to the internet and the availability of devices for our students.”
Even though the current contract with teachers expires on May 22, Byars is confident in continued participation by the teachers to facilitate distance learning.
“We’re blessed with staff that will do their best, whether on contract or off contract,” he said.
Furthermore, Byars said summer athletics programs will get underway on June 1 per guidelines set by the Mississippi High School Athletic Association (MHSAA).
“The MHSAA will have another executive board meeting on May 21 to revisit policy. We got a reprieve for physicals, granting extensions to last year’s physicals for currently enrolled students. Only new enrollments will need to get a physical exam,” Byars said.
Since the district’s school buildings haven’t hosted students since spring break, summer construction projects were able to get off to a head start.
“We’re in the middle of many construction projects,” Byars told the board members.
District maintenance staff have already installed new mini-split air conditioning units in every classroom at the middle school.
“The main building was heated and cooled by two large units. If one unit went out, half the building was either too hot or too cold until repairs could be made. Saving the expense involved in repairing the large units will pay for the new mini-split units,” Byars said.
He encouraged school board members to visit the campuses to see construction work underway.
“You’ll see some windows boarded up at the high school in preparation for replacements. We’ve been needing to do that for a long time,” he said.
Windows at the middle school will also be replaced once the high school project is complete.
West Amory Elementary School has two projects underway that include repairing storm damage to the front entry and installing a new walk-in cooler in the back of the cafeteria.
Annual stripping and rewaxing of floors and interior cleaning is also off to an early start.
“There are a lot of good things going on at our facilities. Our buildings are old but good,” Byars said.
District business manager Leslie Maranto said ad valorem tax collections were down some $15,000 from a year ago and speculated that a shortfall may need to be declared.
“We’re still in good shape, but the future is unknown,” she said.
Byars echoed her report, saying that the district is pinching expenses anywhere possible.
“We’re needing to cut one paid position at every school. We’ve been kicking the can down the road but we’re getting to the point where we’re running out of time,” he said.