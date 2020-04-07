AMORY – During a special-called meeting March 23, the Amory School Board approved additional paid administrative leave for district employees from March 23 until April 17. Since its previous meeting, Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive order stating all schools remain closed until that date out of precaution of COVID-19.
For during the suspension, the Amory School District began a free lunch program at West Amory Elementary School for all children younger than 18, regardless of where they go to school, and a distance learning program.
“We fed 150 kids. We had plenty of help. People are willing to do whatever it takes,” district superintendent Ken Byars said of the first day of the feeding program.
He was also excited about the kick off of distance learning.
“We had overwhelming response. We’re developing plans for several contingency options for the remainder of the school year,” he said.
In other business, an entrance awning repair at West Amory Elementary School and new windows for the middle and high school campuses were approved.
“We’ve been working on the bidding process at West Amory since October,” Byars said.
A combination base bid for window replacement for all the schools exceeded $1 million. Byars recommended for the base bids for Amory High School at $522,000 and Amory Middle School at $243,000 be approved.
“These campuses are our main priorities. The windows at the high school are falling down. The windows at the middle school are in good shape but do not have emergency egress capability,” he said.
The project will be funded by a three-mill note and a $250,000 grant from a donor to be announced at a later date.