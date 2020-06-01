AMORY – Bracing for possible reduction in state funding, the Amory School Board took action May 21 on personnel items, including consolidation of some positions.
“A lot of dominoes fell into place about this time. We’ve got a lot of teachers moved and we’ve consolidated some positions due to potential budget cuts,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars.
Through recent telephone calls with the Mississippi Department of Education, Byars was told to prepare for 10 percent less funding from the state. One position each has been cut at three schools in hopes of saving approximately $200,000.
“When a lot of people are moving, it’s the best time to try to consolidate some things without having to tell someone that they don’t have a job anymore. It’s worked out well, and we’re saving money,” Byars said.
New personnel approved for the fall semester include Chris Shoup and Melanie Stark at Amory High School; Jessica Segar and Ashlee Owens at Amory Middle School; and Jade Whitlock, Taylor Haney and Melissa Reeves at East Amory Elementary School.
Employees transitioning to new positions include Shae Byars as student services coordinator at the Amory Career and Technical Center, Amanda Carruth as interventionist at East Amory Elementary School and Kimberly Myers at East Amory Elementary School.
Kindergarten registration is set for June 3, and parents are encouraged to register online if possible. This year is the first year online registration will be available to West Amory Elementary School. Paper packets will be made available for parents without online access.
Byars concluded the regular session by presenting a certificate of appreciation to executive secretary Michelle Simpson from Dr. Michael Waldrop at the Mississippi School Boards Association.
“This is in honor of School District Appreciation Week for board clerks. I can’t say what all she means to our district,” he said.