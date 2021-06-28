AMORY – During its June 14 meeting, the Amory School Board discussed end of the year financials, as well as the district’s attendance and enrollment numbers for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to district business manager Leslie Maranto, the school district finished the year with a balance of $4,510,565.31. Maranto also informed the board that the district received $193,039.13 in ad valorem tax collections for the month of May, an increase of approximately $122,000 from this time last year.
“We shouldn’t have a shortfall. We may even have an overage,” she said.
School board members approved the purchase of two 2021 71-passenger Blue Bird Vision conventional school buses at a cost of $81,595 each.
Additional spending was approved for structural maintenance and repair at Amory Middle School and Amory High School. Malone Roofing’s bid of $10,500 was accepted for the repair of roof problems at both schools. District officials also took bids to redo the plumbing in front of Amory Middle School, ultimately accepting the lowest bid of $4,200 from Fowlkes Plumbing, L.L.C.
In other business, the board approved for Amory police officer Alix Wright to conduct a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program for fifth-grade students at East Amory Elementary School. In May, the Amory Board of Aldermen approved Wright’s transfer from patrolman to serve as East Amory Elementary School’s school resource officer.
During his report, district superintendent Ken Byars reviewed the final totals for attendance and enrollment throughout the district for the ’20-’21 school year.
The combined student enrollment for all Amory schools totaled 1,593 students. Byars said that’s the lowest those numbers have been in several years. He also informed school board members that the district finished the year with the lowest ever number of discipline referrals with 893.
The average daily attendance (ADA) for students was 92.14, only a small decrease from last year’s figure. The district’s ADA directly impacts the amount of funding received from the state. Byars is happy with that number, especially considering all of the challenges the school district had to navigate throughout this past school year.
“I’m pleased about that. I would call that a success,” Byars said.