AMORY – During its June 8 meeting, the Amory School Board approved a shortfall note due to reduced ad valorem tax collections and a generous donation from the Gilmore Foundation for building improvements.
Amory School District Business Manager Leslie Maranto projected a $150,000 shortfall for the 2019-2020 school year.
“We have prepared a shortfall resolution for that amount that we will need to finish out the year,” said district superintendent Ken Byars. “If we don’t claim a shortfall, we won’t be able to get the funding.”
In other business, the school board approved to accept a $250,000 donation from the Gilmore Foundation for the purpose of window renovation and safety projects at Amory high and middle schools.
“When we started looking at this project six months ago, they pledged this money,” Byars said. “I recommend that we accept the donation and give them a big thank you. I appreciate their partnership. They’re always doing what they can to help us.”
Board members also approved reserved seating prices for football games for the 2020 season. Adult all-sports passes will be $100 each. Football season tickets providing admission to high school, junior varsity and middle school games will be $65, while student all-sports passes will be $50. A photo ID will be required to present with student season passes.
The board approved for the district to use an affidavit of birth for temporary enrollment purposes until a birth certificate for a student can be produced.
The affidavit will allow the student to be enrolled up to a maximum of 60 days while the parent/guardian must obtain and present additional satisfactory evidence to the school district to allow continued enrollment. In the event additional satisfactory evidence is not produced within such time, the child’s enrollment would be suspended.
School board members approved a renewal of liability insurance coverage for the district with Liberty Mutual, even though the premium quote has increased by $30,000. A quote from the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) was nearly $6,000 cheaper but was passed up upon recommendation of Byars.
“This is the first year that Liberty Mutual has been higher than MSBA,” Byars said. “The MSBA program is a cooperative program. The minus for their program is that we can be assessed for everyone who has any losses. Looking at the uncertainties of next year, who knows what the lawsuit world will look like? If there were a ton of claims, everyone would have to share in making up for the losses incurred.”
Byars said that with the coverage from Liberty Mutual, the district would not be held liable for claims from somewhere else.
“The upcoming year could be the most volatile [yet] for things of that nature,” he said.
After a good deal of consultation, Byars thought the additional $6,000 premium expense was worth the shelter from risk provided for the district by Liberty Mutual. Byars said that Liberty Mutual has been the liability insurance provider for the Amory School District for as long as he has been superintendent.