AMORY – During an April 20 special-called meeting, the Amory School Board approved additional paid administrative leave for district employees through the end of the school year, which is May 22.
“May 22 is where the governor’s order stopped, so we don’t know what to do past that,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars. “We have employees working past that date, so we’ll have to see what that means going forward.”
In other business, the school board approved the recommendations of Nathan Newell as head coach for the Amory High School girls’ varsity basketball team for the 2020-21 school year and Chelsea Hussey as assistant coach.
The school board approved for the West Amory Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization to have a May 6 fundraiser pickup during a designated time span to be announced. Parents are requested to form a car line and remain in their vehicles with identification ready to present to volunteers helping with distribution of previously sold items. It will be headed up by WAES PTO President April Brewer.
School administrators and the school resource officer will join PTO volunteers to help with the procedure, and all will wear protective gear.
A similar event will be set up at Amory Middle School at a date to be announced in order to distribute Millennium Cards.
Byars requested approval to accept the low bid of $34,650 from Fowlkes Plumbing to make necessary changes to the WAES building to install a new walk-in freezer and adapt entrances.
“There’s no room inside, so they will have to add on to the back of the cafeteria to enclose the new freezer. Anyone who’s been to the West Amory cafeteria will agree that this is something that has needed to be done for a long time. The other option would be to have an outside freezer where staff would have to go out in the weather to get to it. The freezer will be more efficient if it is enclosed in the building. It’s just the right thing to do,” he said.
The school board also re-elected Rev. Marquette Rogers as board president and Jimmy Ann Ray as vice president for another year. Board member Chris Erikson was elected as secretary.