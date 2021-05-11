AMORY – During a special-called meeting April 29, the Amory School Board approved an expanded summer school schedule to help students who are behind due to complications imposed by the pandemic get back up to speed.
“This will be the first year we’ve done something to this magnitude,” said district superintendent Ken Byars.
The program will target Tier 2 and Tier 3 students, providing more specific support to groups of students that need alternative strategies to support their academic success.
Byars anticipates that the expanded program will be funded by federal money funneled through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund, which is a component of the CARES Act.
“We’re going to go 12 days in June, starting with June 7 [at East and West Amory elementary schools]. Three consecutive full days per week from Monday through Wednesday are planned, with the remainder of the weeks left free for summer activities such as vacations. We want to get as many kids as possible involved that qualify. We will run buses and provide cafeteria service – the whole nine yards,” he said.
Upper grades will continue their credit recovery summer school classes similar to what has been done for the past several years.
Byars’ long-range plan is to host the expanded summer school plan for three consecutive years to get students caught up across the district.
Furthermore, federal funds are also being used to pay for restroom renovations at all schools and salaries for support staff that fall under the federal definition of COVID response.
“Everything everywhere will be hands-free with bottle-filler water fountains, automatic flush toilets and urinals, along with hands-free sinks. We’re trying to cut down on the number of hands touching those fixtures,” he said.
Moreover, replacement of any other items that qualify the definition of the funding provided will be included in the project.
“This money does have a timeline associated with it. ESSR-2 funding needs to be spent by September 30, 2023, and ESSR-3 money must be spent by September 30, 2024,” Byars said. “We applied for everything we could possibly get and we got most of it. It’s all related to COVID response and learning loss.”
A budget plan for the recently allocated ESSR-3 funds will be written and presented at the next board meeting.
In other business, the school board approved Byars’ request for pay raises across the board.
“We approved our teacher and assistant teacher pay scales that came with a $1,000 raise per the legislature. I am requesting that we approve the $1,000 raise for everybody else that wasn’t covered under that raise,” he said.
The district retirement reception is set for May 18 at 3:30 p.m. at the Amory Learning Center rather than the usual culinary arts dining room at the high school. Last year’s retirees are invited to return and be recognized since last year’s reception was canceled due to the pandemic.
“We hate to see retirees go but we understand,” Byars said.