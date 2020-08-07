AMORY – Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars updated school board members July 30 on further developments about the formulation of a virtual attendance policy for the new school year, which is set to begin Aug. 10.
Per latest results tabulated from a district survey, as many as 25 percent of respondents have elected for their children to use distance learning this year.
Byars provided school board members with a document from Jackson he said had not been officially passed yet by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). However, it was circulated for review and comment with replies requested by last Friday for the governor and his staff to review during the weekend.
“We don’t have to turn in an approved policy but we do need to turn in our idea for what our policy is going to be,” he said.
Byars explained several options under consideration for managing virtual attendance through what the State Board of Education labeled a learning management system (LMS).
“Our LMS is Google Classroom, labeled by the State Board of Education as synchronous digital online mode” Byars said. “When a child logs into the system, their attendance is stamped until they log out.”
Byars furthermore reported that the district is required to maintain one-on-one contact with students who are not able to use virtual instruction by means of the internet, which will be done by means of the Remind app on a smartphone.
“The Remind app has not yet been approved. The only other means I can think of is to call students’ homes individually to verify that they are doing their work, and we don’t have the manpower to do that,” Byars said.
He said schools will have to rely on virtual learners’ parents checking in and demonstrating the students’ daily engagement by producing assignments worked.
While Byars termed the benefits of the Google Classroom version as the best option for virtual learning, he conceded that not all students have access to that option at this time.
“The other options presented to us deal with students with computers with no online access or students that have neither computer nor online access,” Byars said. “It gets touchy for those students, because we have to guarantee each student receives 240 minutes on instruction every day. People who don’t check in by the required time every day cannot be counted present and will receive a call from the attendance clerk. What we have to put into policy is how to confirm that [a virtual student] is present.”
Byars foresees the greatest challenge to virtual attendance check-in with the Remind app is keeping up with the rate that telephone numbers change. He identified a last resort for maintaining contact with unaccounted students is personal visits to the home.
In a related matter, Byars said $500,000 was appropriated by the governor through the Equity in Distance Learning Act for purchasing devices with a 20 percent match to be drawn from the earlier federal CARES Act that provided $470,000.
Byars projected that it will still be well into the school year before it will be possible to distribute a Chromebook computer for every student in the district.
The board gave its approval for Byars’ plan that will be turned in to MDE.
“We’re a lot closer than we were. I’m excited for the governor to see our plan. I think it’s a good one,” Byars said.