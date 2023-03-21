Amory Middle School Principal Nick Hathcock presented Neely Sha Spencer with a plaque during last week’s Amory School Board meeting for winning the Monroe County Spelling Bee. Spencer was the 14th top speller in the state’s spelling bee.
AMORY – Amory Middle School seventh-grader Neely Sha Spencer was honored during March 6’s Amory School Board meeting for winning the recent Monroe County Spelling Bee.
“Neely Sha did an outstanding job representing Amory School District and Monroe County. She made it to the fourth round and was the top 14th speller in the state. We are proud of Neely Sha and happy to have her as an Amory Panther,” said AMS Principal Nick Hathcock after the meeting.
In other business, East Amory Elementary School Excel teacher Marcia Moore, who is retiring at the end of the school year, gave her annual update regarding the school’s gifted arts curriculum.
Superintendent Brian Jones was gratified by the work Moore and her colleagues do with their students.
“It is always great to see all the projects our Excel classes are participating in during the school year. Our teachers are doing a great job and provided us with several samples of the projects,” he said after the meeting.
The school board also approved for the school district to receive the Mississippi Community Oriented Policing Services grant for the 2022-23 school year. The award totaled $20,000 to help pay for the salaries of school resource officers on each campus.
