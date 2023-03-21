mcj-2023-03-15-news-amory-school-board

Amory Middle School Principal Nick Hathcock presented Neely Sha Spencer with a plaque during last week’s Amory School Board meeting for winning the Monroe County Spelling Bee. Spencer was the 14th top speller in the state’s spelling bee.

 JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Amory Middle School seventh-grader Neely Sha Spencer was honored during March 6’s Amory School Board meeting for winning the recent Monroe County Spelling Bee.

