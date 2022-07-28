AMORY – Members of the Amory School Board engaged in early discussion July 18 to consider the feasibility of a new athletic training facility at Amory High School. Consideration of the project is in the preliminary phases.
Casey Rogers of Innovative Construction Management of Oxford projected the cost of the project to be approximately $10.9 million, or $333 per square foot, based on design information to this point.
After the meeting, Amory School District Superintendent Brian Jones said the funding would come from district money, along with a loan to the school district, rather than going through a bond issue.
He explained the scope of the project as a gymnasium for football and basketball practice. The proposed facility would also include locker rooms for both home and visiting teams and cheerleaders and a film room.
If it moves forward, the proposed new facility would replace the existing field house and would be served by the existing parking lot.
During last week’s meeting, Rogers described the advantages of construction management for the new facility.
“We bring cost data to the decision-making process during the design phase. We did a complete take-off of the design to this point, which is still limited information,” he said.
Rogers said the role of a construction management consultant includes managing the bidding process from all construction specialties involved with input from the owner rather than relying on a single bid from a general contractor.
“It’s a better process that evaluates cost at every step of the design phase. We ensure that a project is completed on time and on budget. Our change order rate is one percent or less,” he said.
Jones endorsed the consultant’s services.
“We don’t want to spend $600,000 on architectural fees and not be able to build,” he said.
School board member Leslie Wise expressed her surprise about the cost of the project.
“It’s amazing that one gym can cost $10 million. How does that even happen?,” she asked.
Rogers said the current cost of construction is increasing by approximately two percent per month.
“We have almost a million dollars figured in for contingency because of all of the unknowns at this point. I don’t think inflation is going to be solved in the near term,” he said.
Jones proposed ways that costs can be curtailed, such as using volunteer labor for building lockers, for example, and soliciting fundraisers from booster clubs.
“There are things that we can do,” he said.
The school board did not take action on Rogers’ proposal pending future discussions with school board members Robert Pickle and Chris Erikson, who were not able to attend the meeting.
Jones said the next steps in the project include approval for the project architect to prepare construction documents and retaining the services of the construction management consultant.
“We’ll talk about it as a group and get the money situation figured out,” Jones said.
In other business, the school board did not declare a shortfall following Amory School District Business Manager Leslie Maranto’s recommendation during her financial update.
“Ad valorem collections for the year fell about $54,000 short of anticipated income, but the gap is not enough for the district to declare a shortfall that would result in a tax increase,” she said.
Jones provided clarity on the matter.
“If the shortfall would be over $100,000, it would justify the costs involved for legal work and advertising. With this small an amount of money, we wouldn’t get that much at the end,” he said.
In a related matter, Maranto passed along notification received from Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan that the district’s assessed valuation on mills increased to $93,000 per mill, compared to $80,000 per mill a year ago.
“This means that the mills that we would require are going down even though the dollar amount we’re asking for is still the same. It doesn’t take as many mills to get to that since the value of a mill went up,” she said.
The school board approved a request for a levy of ad valorem taxes for the 2022-2023 school year estimated to be $4,217,412.16.
Overall, Maranto said the school district remains on a sound financial footing.
The school board also approved the purchase of two school buses with funds provided by the Gilmore Foundation.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.