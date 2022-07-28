mcj-2022-07-27-news-amory-school-board

Casey Rogers of Innovative Construction Management of Oxford presents an overview of the company’s services during last week's Amory School Board meeting. The school board deferred action until the next meeting on further steps to prepare plans for a new projected $10.9 million athletic facility at Amory High School.

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

AMORY – Members of the Amory School Board engaged in early discussion July 18 to consider the feasibility of a new athletic training facility at Amory High School. Consideration of the project is in the preliminary phases.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus