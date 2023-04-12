AMORY – March 24’s EF-3 tornado caused damage throughout the Amory School District, forcing the cancellation of classes for a couple of weeks. Storm response was the main discussion point of an April 3 special-called Amory School Board meeting.
One action item was the unanimous approval of a declaration of an emergency and natural disaster authorizing actions for emergency management.
“This resolution allows us to make purchases and do things we need to do bypassing state law. It’s a learning curve for everybody,” said district superintendent Brian Jones.
School board attorney Sam Griffie said the resolution relaxes normal rules of protocol regarding bidding and procurement so needed action can be done in a timely fashion. The most urgent item under the resolution is replacing roof-mounted air conditioning units damaged or destroyed by the storm.
“We can’t wait on these things,” he said.
School officials retained two construction consulting groups to compile detailed assessments of damage to equip the district to better negotiate insurance settlements.
“We need somebody to run point for us if the money is not correct,” Jones said.
He said the benefit of having consultants negotiate settlements will more than offset fees for their services.
“The scope is too big for [operations director Coty] Cox and myself to be able to handle,” Jones said.
He said planning for rebuilding will come in time, but the emphasis is on recovery for now.
“Planning is way down the road for reconstruction. Athletics will come later. We’re just trying to have school,” he said.
Cox showed pictures of storm damage throughout the district.
“The staff volunteer turnout for the clean-up day left the visiting consultants and engineers amazed at the dedication of the people of the district. Everyone has stepped up,” he said.
Cox summarized the district’s immediate goals as keeping water out of damaged areas, cleaning up all water damage and debris, removing downed trees, demolishing structures that are beyond repair, limiting student access to damaged areas, replenishing the school bus fleet with loaned buses and establishing new student pick-up and drop-off locations due to debris removal and equipment.
Five neighboring school districts have come to the district’s aid to provide buses. Buses in Amory’s fleet suffered broken windows from flying roof debris. The broken windows on Amory’s buses will be replaced on site.
While the Oxford and Tupelo school districts have donated buses, lease agreements have been set up for buses delivered from Itawamba County, Lee County and Nettleton school districts for a total of 16 buses.
“It’s very generous. I told Mr. Cox that we have at least one bus available to send to somebody else if something like this happens (to another school district),” Jones said.
As far as Amory High School’s Mary 23 graduation, it and the senior awards ceremony will be moved to the Davis Wade Event Center at Itawamba Community College. Jones said the extent of the tornado damage left no suitable venue for graduation.
“Attendance would have to be restricted due to fire codes. In addition, we would have to supply chairs and everything else,” he said.
Jones recalled last year’s ceremony that had to be held in the school auditorium due to inclement weather.
“We had to limit folks, and it was a nightmare for us,” he said.
Jones said moving the ceremony to Fulton is not ideal, but no other reasonable options exist at this time.
“We’re trying to think outside the box (to provide a venue) that will accommodate anybody and everybody,” he said.
The annual senior walk will be hosted at the middle school auditorium in case of inclement weather as all other large group spaces throughout the district are not usable at this time.
The Mississippi Department of Education offered adjustments to the district for state testing, which normally begins in April. Jones is still weighing options but is considering setting aside exams.
“We just want to get back to school. We won’t have a real pulse on our kids until school reopens,” Jones said.
April 14, which was originally scheduled as a day off for the Amory Railroad Festival, will now be a makeup day.
“Some teachers have already been providing activities for their students,” Jones said.
School board member Leslie Wise said some teachers have also provided childcare since some daycares were also damaged by the storm.
Jones added the Learning Center has become a distribution point for students affected by the storm, saying there are plentiful supplies.
In other business, upon Jones’ recommendation, the school board voted to table a memorandum of understanding between the district and Monroe Early Learning Collaborative (MELC) for the 2023-24 school year pending further investigation of the curriculum.
Jones agreed with the concerns expressed by Monroe County School District administrators that some of the materials may not be age-appropriate for pre-K students.
“The directors of the MELC will come and talk to us about what’s happening with the curriculum after they meet with the Monroe County School Board. We don’t want to make a decision about the curriculum when we don’t know exactly what’s offered,” he said.
In other business, John Ross Comer was approved as Amory High School’s assistant principal to replace Zach Stephenson, who is stepping down.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.