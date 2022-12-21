AMORY – William Decker of Pryor Morrow Architects presented a concept of plans for a proposed new Amory High School athletic complex during the Amory School Board’s Dec. 12 meeting.
The project is in the first phase of development, with approximately 8,000 square feet under roof. A future adjacent second phase will be a 20,000 gymnasium.
“It’s not about cosmetics. The current building is no longer safe to use. I’m in there every Friday. It is not safe,” said school board member Lisa Wise in sharing her enthusiasm to replace the existing field house.
Superintendent Brian Jones agreed.
“The building is not usable, but we’re using it anyway,” he said.
Jones stressed the presentation was merely informational, and budgeting will be discussed at the next meeting.
In other business, district director of operations Coty Cox explained plans to address safety issues on the high school/Amory Career and Technical Center (CTC) campus.
“Our goals include making access to the high school and CTC as secure as possible without looking like a prison,” he said.
Cox proposed utilizing an expandable system that will accommodate changes and upgrades as needed.
“Our entry points are not monitored, and there are doors everywhere,” he said.
Cox is working with Security Solutions of Starkville, which is the provider of security systems at Mississippi State University.
“This system will be cloud-based with doors that can be controlled remotely by a code transmitted by phone. Doors are locked during class time and unlocked during class changes. We also have back-up power for the system strategically located around the campus,” he said.
Cox furthermore introduced multi-function photo identification cards that will be issued to all students bearing both a bar code and a quick-response code that will enable students to purchase meals, check out resources and provide admission to ticketed athletic events.
Jones was pleased with Cox’s estimated cost for all the upgrades that totaled a little more than $72,000.
“I was expecting it to be twice as much,” he said.
The school board gave the green light to proceed with the project.
Most of the upgrades in Cox’s plans are expected to be in place for the ‘23-’24 school year.
Amory CTC Teacher Academy instructor Misty Adams was recognized as teacher of the month by State Farm Insurance agent Wesley Boock. She is currently in her 23rd year of teaching.
Cox endorsed Boock’s choice by praising Adams for her dedication and enthusiasm.
“She’s about the second person in the building every single day and is usually the last person to leave,” Cox said.
Boock followed up with some observations of his own.
“I was immediately impressed by her and her students when they were guests at a Rotary meeting. You could tell that it was very important to them what they were doing,” he said.
