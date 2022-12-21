mcj-2022-12-21-news-amory-school-board

Architect William Dexter introduced a concept study of the proposed new athletic complex for Amory High School during last week's Amory School Board meeting. The school board unanimously approved to proceed with the project.

 JOHN WARD/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – William Decker of Pryor Morrow Architects presented a concept of plans for a proposed new Amory High School athletic complex during the Amory School Board’s Dec. 12 meeting.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you