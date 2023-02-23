AMORY – Amory School District principals presented their annual reports during Feb. 13’s school board meeting, which ranged from data to projects to goals.
During her update, East Amory Elementary School Principal Dr. Deidre Huntley touted the school’s A rating for the 2021-22 school year.
“We have been an A on each of our common assessments taken this school year,” she said.
She shared new developments at the school, including a computer science course and new playground equipment. More playground equipment is expected to be installed during the summer.
“The course is one of our extra activity courses where students learn about coding. It is amazing to see how excited they get to make their characters move by using coding. They build on each course level that they take. They also get to use Legos and robotics,” Huntley said.
She congratulated East Amory students who placed first and second in the fall Stock Market Game.
“One of our third-grade students was in the top 15 winners for the most paper math missions completed in December,” she said.
Huntley also said nine students will compete in the regional science fair at Northeast Mississippi Community College March 24.
Amory Middle School Principal Nick Hathcock shared data tracing back to the 2019-20 school year when he became principal and noted a 108-point increase in assessment totals since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(The score) was 16 points over what we were projected to make when we took our benchmark last year, and I’m extremely proud of our staff,” he said.
Hathcock also shared an update on the school improvement regimen for its special education students, which indicated a 34-point increase from school year 2018-2019’s 252 data set.
Goals for the school include increasing overall performance by 10 percent and improving the overall culture and learning experience. Accomplishments during the past year include after-school tutoring two days a week, which had good participation. All school clubs have also resumed since the pandemic.
Facility upgrades include remodeling of the cafeteria, picnic tables in the break area and artwork in the hallways. An extension to the fieldhouse is still being planned.
Hathcock described end-of-year preparations to propel students to do their best, summarized by the one-word slogan “Believe.”
“When we have our testing boot camp at the end of April, we always have a big pep rally before we take the state tests. It’s our Super Bowl,” he said.
West Amory Elementary School Principal Letricia French showcased improvements on the school’s curriculum.
“We have a new computer science class that is going well. We will have students from Mississippi State University coming on March 28 to see how we are implementing the new course,” she said.
She used data charts to show the progress of moving 44 struggling kindergarten students up to a proficient rating by mid-year. She said data for proficiency and growth for grades 1 and 2 is also good, but a little behind desired levels in some areas.
“The work of our kindergarten teachers is amazing. (Our school) ended up in the top five percent in the state in proficiency and growth last year, and we’re on track to do even better this year,” she said.
French also recapped how school administrators and staff handled the aftermath of the recent shooting at the apartment complex that neighbors the school.
“I try to keep the talk very minimal. If the kids need to talk, let them talk to an adult,” she said.
Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford focused on this year’s theme, “It’s All About that Panther Magic.” She detailed changes in the approach to prepare students for the ACT test to keep them from getting burnt out on all the drills.
“Our grant from Quality Education Foundation went to develop individualized differentiated experiences, known as Index,” she said.
Ninth-graders focus on social and emotional aspects of learning, followed by college and career readiness classes and conventional ACT preparation in the final three grades of high school.
“Our ACT composite this year is the highest it’s ever been,” she said.
Stanford said Amory High School’s graduation rate has increased from 83.1 percent to 88.9 percent, while the career and career readiness score has increased from 27.6 to 33.3.
The school added a hospitality group called Panther Ambassadors, patterned after Itawamba Community College’s Indian Delegation, to introduce new students to the school. It also added after-school film and anime clubs.
“We’re trying different ways to get students involved so we don’t lose them through the cracks,” she said.
In a related item, Stanford was approved to purchase a digital safety monitoring system for both the high school and middle school and a vape detector system to be installed at the high school.
Amory Career and Technical Center Director Coty Cox explained the center’s mission as it collaborates with AHS to prepare students for their chosen pathways.
The school board approved for the CTC to implement a Participation and Program Guide beginning next year providing daily schedule structure, course offerings, primary admission requirements and course outlines.
In discussing the center's push, Cox cited an example of a former metal arts student who now earns a nearly $90,000 annual salary at a local industry.
“He’s 20 years old, has no student loan debt and is building a house,” he said.
Cox also briefed the school board on program updates that will include converting the digital media course back to engineering and converting horticulture to diversified agriculture, which targets training to needs of turf grass management for golf courses sectors.
In addition, the computer science course will be converted to the Keystone curriculum that expands computer essentials to one of the nine different pathways of CTC education every four-and-a-half weeks and using a program for student guidance and individualized success plan implementation.
The school board approved Cox’s request that a new counselor position be created and filled for the 2023-24 school year paid with federal Perkins funding.
In other business, Amory School Board members Jimmy Ann Ray, Chris Erikson and Leslie Wise were appointed as officers effective March 1. Ray will continue as president, while Erikson and Wise will serve as vice president and secretary, respectively.
Last week’s meeting was the first one for new school board member Steven Summerford.
Superintendent Brian Jones reported districtwide enrollment increased from 1,509 students to 1,517.
