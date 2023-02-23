mcj-02-22-23-news-amory-school-board

East Amory Elementary School Principal Dr. Deidre Huntley shares her annual report during Feb. 13's Amory School Board meeting.

 JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Amory School District principals presented their annual reports during Feb. 13’s school board meeting, which ranged from data to projects to goals. 

