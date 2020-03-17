AMORY – The Amory School Board held a special-called meeting March 16 regarding Mississippi Department of Education communication about the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, including notice of state and federal assessment and accountability requirements being suspended for the 2019-2020 school year.
Mississippi State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carrie Wright made the recommendation to the Mississippi State Board of Education.
“The Mississippi Department of Education will seek the maximum authority and waivers afforded by the U.S. Department of Education and other federal agencies,” Wright said in a press release.
Byars said after the meeting the Amory High School production of “Aladdin, Jr.” scheduled for March 20-22 has been postponed.
Wright is collaborating with Gov. Tate Reeves and Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs as the pandemic evolves. The Mississippi State Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. March 19, and the public is asked to view the meeting via livestream at http://bit.ly/SBElive.