AMORY – The Amory School Board heard a request Aug. 9 from Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods Sr. to use the West Amory Elementary School gym, beginning in October, for a youth basketball program.
Woods came up with the idea of the program for children to have positive activities to participate in while not in school. He got the idea from a program that has been active in Lee County for eight years.
“Our primary focus would be on basketball, but we would also promote traits like respect, responsibility, teamwork, self-accountability and community service,” Woods said. “A lot of these kids are latch key kids, which means when they go home, no one is there, and if we can have something two days a week during the school year, that would be positive.”
The program would work around any school-related activities currently going on at the gym, and Woods suggested the possibility of Thursdays and Saturdays. He wants the program to focus first on children not involved in organized sports, and it would be for both boys and girls.
School board member Jimmy Ann Ray asked about supervision and liability, and Woods said a team would supervise the program and they would purchase liability insurance.
Superintendent Ken Byars suggested tabling the vote on the program to the next board meeting so they could go over rental and insurance policies, among other questions.
“I am just like Mr. Woods and for anything positive for our community,” Byars said.
Some of the other items the school board approved on its consent agenda included approving a donation from Tronox for a new scoreboard for the Amory softball team.
The school board also approved a request for a special board meeting on Aug. 30 to approve its ESSER III budget ahead of its next regular meeting on Sept. 13.
Byars also provided an update on the school’s early enrollment numbers, which came out at 20 students above the end of last school year, and the school district officially adopted its budget for the fiscal year 2022.