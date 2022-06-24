AMORY – Access Family Health Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford and Claire Wright proposed a partnership between the Amory School District and Access School Health Services during June 13's Amory School Board meeting.
“Our school-based health services are at the intersection of education and health. We began our journey with school health clinics in 2018 when the previous partner pulled out their school nurses. We now have 10 school-based health clinics that operate from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.,” Sumerford said.
She characterized school health services as a win-win for communities.
“Students don’t have to travel to find a healthcare provider, and parents benefit because they don’t have to take time off work. Schools benefit because students and teachers spend more time in the classroom, and the employer benefits because parents don’t have to miss work,” she said.
Sumerford summarized the services offered at schools, which have been expanded to include testing for COVID-19 and influenza strains and providing emergency care.
Furthermore, she stressed no student will be denied access to health care services due to inability to pay.
“Services are also provided for faculty and staff, but they are responsible for co-pays and deductibles. School-based health clinics (SBHC) depend on the ability to collect payment from Medicaid, the Child Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other insurance to sustain services. We are not out to make a profit; we merely want to sustain our services,” she said.
Sumerford said the long-range plan for SBHCs is to have pediatricians on staff at the clinics, where nurse practitioners are employed at this time.
She listed successes to date, such as playing a key role in testing and providing vaccinations for flu and COVID. Another positive was implementing a patient engagement platform allowing parents to register using electronic devices to reduce printing and distribution of forms, which may not always reach their intended destination.
The Amory School Board is in the process of looking for a location within the district to possibly implement the Access School-Based Health Center, according to executive secretary Michelle Simpson. The issue will be discussed further at a future date.
In other business, there was discussion regarding a consent agenda item pertaining to the district’s dress code.
“Our dress code is getting looser. We will permit leggings and jeggings to a maximum of 3 inches above the knee. We want clothing to be comfortable and appropriate. Our policy will be revised as needed. We have that right,” said district superintendent Brian Jones.
Jones said that the first three weeks of school in August will be the trial period for the revised policy.
Jones previously announced outgoing assistant high school principal Coty Cox will be Amory Career and Technical Education Center director following the retirement of David Millender.
In other business, the school board approved a resolution declaring an emergency exists regarding repair or replacement of the HVAC unit for the fourth-grade hall and cafeteria at East Amory Elementary School. Under the provisions of the resolution, financing will be provided through a limited-tax promissory note of $600,000.
“We’ve got to have air,” Jones said.