AMORY – Members of the Amory School Board were given updates Aug. 14 on how the district continues to rebound from March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
Priorities include soccer field lighting, temporary facilities and reroofing at the high school.
Superintendent Brian Jones looked further into the future and added new flooring and bleachers in the gymnasium for basketball games, followed by restoration of the football field.
“The goal for football is to be up and running next year, with the stadium, fencing, turf and concession stand. The main buildings will be another year behind,” he said.
Amory School District Director of Operations Coty Cox was excited about new structures taking shape.
“Our temporary facilities are nicer than other permanent facilities. You don’t know that you’re in a modular unit,” he said.
Construction of the tensioned fabric structures were projected to be 80 percent complete by Aug. 19.
“We turned over the locker room section of the 14-plex field house to the coach for the weekend. All the rain during the last few weeks has made it necessary for us to do the temporary repairs at the high school and West Amory Elementary School. We will keep it up until we get the permanent repairs completed,” said Leo Wood of Broaddus & Associates.
Cox said the scale of the rebuilding effort makes it necessary to work in phases while school is in session in order to create the least disruption possible to instruction.
Wood said reroofing on the main portion of the high school is still in the design phase, while bids on repairs for the gymnasium and band hall have just been opened. The auditorium is not included, since assessments are still ongoing with consulting engineers.
He said there is an approximate $100 per-square-foot deficit between the insurance settlement offered and the costs quoted by bidding contractors for the gymnasium and field house. Reviews of bids and settlement details are ongoing, along with negotiations to mitigate the problem.
“That item is in review with insurance. We had seven bidders, all of whom submitted bids higher than the proposed insurance settlement. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will help to bridge the gap once insurance pays out. We have received about $11 million from insurance settlements to date,” he said.
“We’re in the best possible position that we could be in. We have money to operate with. They’re adding costs into the schedule of values and damage analysis every time we send them something,” he added.
In other business, the school board awarded a custodial contract for the new year to C&M Commercial Services, Inc.
“We have been working on this for a while. [District business manager] Leslie Maranto said our current service is not getting the job done. We’re getting complaints,” he said.
The district recently solicited bids for a one-year contract for landscaping services for the new school year in the wake of the resignations of two employees who previously handled mowing at the
district’s campuses.
The school board elected to not accept the lowest bid since the bidder was not capable of handling the scope of the work required. The middle bidder, AAA Lawn Care, LLC, was awarded the contract for $98,560.
“Ideally, we want them to be able to complete the entire scope of work around the district campuses in two days and be able to turn around and do it again the next week. Work includes cutting, edging, weeding, spraying and mulching flower beds, as well as trimming shrubs. The contractor needs to make it look like it needs to look on a consistent basis,” Jones said.
He expressed his desire to see the campuses match the upkeep of Mississippi State University.
“Our landscaping has lacked a lot to be desired for a long time now,” said school board president Jimmy Ann Ray.
The school board also approved the purchase of two new air-conditioned 2024 Thomas Saf-T-Liner school buses at a cost of $109,600 each.
Jones reported on the attendance figures for the district.
“The biggest number that would affect our standing as a district is our high school. We’re down a few students, which kept us at 3A. Being down 26 could affect us at any given time,” he said.
Jones was recently selected to serve on the state superintendent’s advisory board.
“We’ll be meeting with the CREATE Foundation on building new accounting models,” he said in giving a description of the first task for north Mississippi superintendents serving.
The school board met with City of Amory officials during an executive session. After the meeting, Jones said no action was taken, but discussion was about buying, selling and/or leasing of land opportunities that would help serve both the city and school district.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.