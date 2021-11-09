AMORY – Following an executive session Monday, the Amory School Board voted to stop requiring masks and temperature checks at its campuses.

According to Amory School District Executive Secretary Michelle Simpson, masks are now recommended but not required.

“If we exceed 5 percent of the student population (absent) due to any COVID (recurrence), we will mask for at least two weeks,” she said after the meeting.

Students entering schools will no longer be delayed by waiting in line for individual temperature checks, which has been the case for the last year or so.

 

