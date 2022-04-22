AMORY – Four Amory Career and Technical Center Teacher Academy students who will be competing at a national level were among student guests at April 11’s Amory School Board meeting.
Amory CTC Director David Millender said its the first time students from the center qualified to go to the national competition in Washington, D.C.
“I took 15 students to Hattiesburg and out of that 15, 13 students earned medals,” said Teacher Academy instructor Misty Adams of going to state competition. “Only the top five in every category in every state go on to nationals. They will be competing against the top of the top from every state. I’m excited by the opportunity we have here.”
Callie Beasley and Kylee Capps placed first in the state in children’s literature, while Clare Price and Zoey Valsamakis placed second in the state in ethical dilemma. Addi Knight, who placed third in job interview skills, was unable to attend last week’s school board meeting.
Beasley and Capps explained their book, “Frank the Ferret’s First Friend,” which they wrote and illustrated. Copies are the book are available for $10 each.
To help raise funds for the trip to Washington, D.C., there will be a raffle for gift cards to local restaurants.
Four levels of sponsorships are available to supporters. A platinum sponsorship is available for $1,000, along with a gold sponsorship for $500, a silver sponsorship for $300 and a bronze sponsorship for $100. Adams said sponsorships in any amount can also be contributed.
Donations may be dropped off at the Amory Career and Technical Center. People may also call (662) 256-7601 for donations to be picked up. Adams can also receive contributions via Paypal by sending to Misty Adams at madams@tsixroads.com.
“I have five graduates that are in college now and have plans to return to Amory to teach. That’s what we’re trying to do. We want to grow teachers that come back,” Adams said of her program.
Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford formally recognized senior Will McComb for being named as a National Merit Finalist.
“When the students are juniors, they can take the PSAT. From that score, 50,000 students from across the country receive a letter for commendation on scoring well. From there, the 50,000 are broken down into 16,000 who are named semifinalists. From that number, finalists are determined,” she said.
From polling high school staff, Stanford said McComb is the first National Merit Finalist from Amory High School that anyone can remember. Scholarships McComb will receive will be announced May 11.
“We’re super proud of Will. The kids call him 35,” Stanford said in reference to his ACT score.
District superintendent Brian Jones voiced his intentions to recognize exceptional students throughout the school year in the future.
“I’m looking at trying to do a student of the month next year – one from each building. That will help you have more interaction with them. You and I don’t get to see them every day,” he said.
The school board took action in approving Brandy Carter as assistant principal at Amory Middle School and Zach Stephenson as assistant principal at Amory High School.