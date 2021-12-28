Amory School District Interim Superintendent Andy Cantrell, right, shakes hands with members of the Amory Police Department during Dec. 13's Amory School Board meeting. Officers pictured receiving appreciation included, from left, school resource officer Alix Wright, assistant chief Nick Weaver and chief Ronnie Bowen.
AMORY – Amory School District Interim Superintendent Andy Cantrell led the Amory School Board Dec. 13 in recognizing the service of the district’s school resource officers.
Officers recognized during the meeting included Michael Reeves, who serves at West Amory Elementary School; Alix Wright, who serves at East Amory Elementary School; Chamilla Brown, who serves at Amory Middle School; and Amory High School resource officer Dawn McClendon.
“Our certified law enforcement officers play a vital role in our schools. They assist our administrators and teachers by maintaining a safe and secure learning environment on all of our campuses. In addition, they develop those positive relationships with our students. School safety is so much about focus, positive relationships and communication. We appreciate and value our school resource officers and the Amory Police Department,” Cantrell said in a statement.
He also applauded Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen and assistant police chief Nick Weaver for their cooperation in safety upgrades throughout the school district during the last three months.
“When I talked to them, every time I finished a sentence, they said ‘Yes, we can do that,’” Cantrell said.
He referred to a conversation with the one of the school resource officers when they offered to use their personal equipment because the department did not have it.
“When you have that kind of employee buy-in, that’s big, especially in safety,” Cantrell said.
In other business, the school board approved the hire of Sarah Richardson as interim assistant principal at Amory Middle School. Richardson was assistant principal at Amory High School from July 2011 until her retirement in December 2013.
“She will be an asset to the school. She knows everybody and will step right in to fill the need,” district assistant superintendent Andrea Stevens said after the meeting.