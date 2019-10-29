AMORY – During its Oct. 14 meeting, the Amory School Board approved to move the 60 percent day normally scheduled for the last day of the semester to Nov. 6 to accommodate the upcoming visit of State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright, who will recognize the school district for its A rating.
In other business, Monroe Early Learning Collaborative pre-kindergarten teachers Nadra Grimes and Raven Hamilton requested permission to host a Care Flight helicopter landing at West Amory Elementary School Oct. 30.
Grimes responded to questions from the board that the visit would be part of a lesson on modes of transportation rather than emergency services. She regretted helicopter rides would not be available. The school board approved the request.
School board members approved a request by Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars dealing with an agreement with Pryor and Morrow Architects for plans and specifications to replace all the windows in the district’s school buildings.
Athletic director Chad Williams gave a report on the activities of Amory’s sports teams.
“Football started out a little rough. The team rebounded, however, and has a current record of six wins and two loses,” Williams said.
He shared a number of highlights, including 18 swimmers who qualified for state competition, the volleyball team making it to the playoffs for their first time and two cross country runners who advanced to the top 10 in the state despite having to run in nearly 100 degree heat during September and the first week of October.