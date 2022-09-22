AMORY – During recent Amory School Board meetings, board members have heard medical providers’ pitches for and against the possibility of Access School Health Services establishing school-based clinics on Amory School District campuses.
During its Sept. 12 meeting, the Amory School Board heard attributes of school-based clinics from a parent before voting to keep the district’s current policy in place regarding medical care for staff and students following an executive session.
“At this time, the board voted to rescind the request of Access Health for the ‘22-‘23 school year but will re-evaluate the request for the ‘23-‘24 school year next summer,” said Amory School District Superintendent Brian Jones after the meeting.
Sally Stallings, whose children have been served by Access’ school-based clinics in the Monroe County School District, spoke in support of the services provided.
“We have used the Access clinic numerous times in the past five years,” she said.
Stallings commended Access for providing services without having to take time from work to take her children to a clinic.
“(Nurses) Alisha [Parhman] and Claire [Wright] have developed very strong and close relationships with our children. They have bonded with them and they are easy to talk to for our kids, which is important to me as a mom of girls,” she said.
Stallings still uses local practitioners in Amory but said Access’ school-based clinics are an added benefit.
“Access has referred our children to specialists in Amory at least six times that I can recall,” she said.
Stallings cited arguments presented during August’s school board meeting by Amory medical providers that the school-based clinics would pull business away from local doctor’s offices and ultimately affect revenue to the school district, which she said had merit but were not entirely accurate.
She cited tax records of local medical practices obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests to support her argument.
“I urge you to seek out these requests for yourselves and see just how much these businesses do contribute. While every contribution to our schools is necessary and wonderful, the amount the local doctors’ offices pay in school taxes does not compare to the benefits that Access would have in our school district,” she said.
Stallings quoted another health care provider who claimed Access uses free space in the schools while billing insurance companies for their own profit. She countered that Access accepts Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) while not every clinic in Amory does.
“Access not only accepts Medicaid and CHIP but does not charge children who do not have any medical insurance. They are able to see a provider and be treated for free, no questions asked,” she said.
Stallings said the only other option available for patients without insurance is visiting the emergency room, which she said is a huge burden on taxpayers and the hospital.
“A hospital is not intended to be used as a doctor’s office, but it is often a last resort in Amory,” she said.
Stallings also claimed more than 70 percent of local public school students receive free or reduced-price lunches.
“It’s obvious that a large portion, if not the majority of our students, are on some form of government insurance, usually CHIP and Medicaid. At this time, parents are forced to leave work, often without pay, to take their kids to (clinics). The only alternative is the emergency room. An even greater concern is for the child whose parent is unable or unwilling to take them to the doctor at all. They are the kids who are left sitting in the office all day long with a fever because they have no one to pick them up and take them to a doctor. Access provides a sick bay and treatment,” she said.
Stallings concluded by reading a statement from an Amory School District employee endorsing Access’ benefits in reducing time spent away from a parent’s work to visit a regular care provider while not disrupting as much classroom instruction.
“Our sick bay is always housing students, and it takes time to call parents and get them to come to the school. If Access is in our district, with the parents’ permission, (children) can be treated immediately. This is an opportunity to help better the health of our staff and our students,” she read.
In other business, the school board approved a request from Amory High School to start a Panther Ambassador group and a Beta Club. The ambassador group will be structured similar to Itawamba Community College’s Indian Delegation, while Beta Club will be a high school counterpart to the Junior Beta Club, which has been in existence at East Amory Elementary School for several years.
Jones also discussed the annual Mississippi School Boards Association legislative survey. An item eliciting more discussion than most was a question polling the board’s opinion about legislation that would provide incentives for districts to move to year-round calendars.
Citing the proximity of Amory to the Corinth School District, where the year-round calendar is already implemented, school board members thought it is only a matter of time before the calendar would become a reality here.
“We’re not far from it,” Jones said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.