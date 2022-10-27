AMORY – Members of the Amory School Board received updates Oct. 17 on ticket sales for athletics, school operations and the Amory Career and Technical Center.
Athletic director Chad Williams shared details about the GoFan digital ticketing service in place for games. School board member Leslie Wise shared concerns from the community that the digital ticketing program discriminates against supporters who are not tech-savvy.
“It is a problem for those that still deal (on a cash-only basis),” she said.
Williams said the Mississippi High School Activities Association mandated the digital ticketing system to prevent theft and fraud.
“Most everybody has a credit card, and we have card readers,” he said.
Williams described how labor-intensive the cash accounting protocol is, not to mention cash deposits are vulnerable to theft if the courier is robbed before the funds can be deposited.
“The card readers should solve 99 percent of our problems,” said district superintendent Brian Jones.
In other business, Amory School District Director of Operations Coty Cox, who also serves as Amory CTC director, gave highlights of a reorganization of school operations to utilize benefits of modern technology and maintain overall security for both staff and students.
Projects include a new entrance sign at the high school directing visitors to the main entrance, mitigating potential security issues at the high school, creating multifunction student ID cards and reorganization of bus routes to expedite transportation in the afternoons.
“We are looking at incorporating bar codes in the ID cards where the student can use the cards for My School Bucks, purchasing meals at the cafeteria, checking out resources at the school library and purchasing tickets for athletic events through the GoFan digital ticketing service. It’s going to be an all-inclusive ID for students,” he said.
Cox also shared an overview of events to date at the Amory CTC. He is working toward increasing programs with national certification from three to five, including relaunching engineering, which was replaced by digital media production, and expanding the horticulture program into diversified agriculture, which partners with Future Farmers of America programs and certification.
“Metal fabrication students were the number one rated C-pass test scores in the state last year. I don’t think second place was even close,” he said.
Cox also said the culinary arts program was to host a cake walk at this week’s Amory Main Street ChiliFest, and the health sciences program reestablished partnerships with local businesses, schools and social service providers in that students can earn credit while obtaining job experience.
“We also launched the Amory Snack Shop at the high school, which is a training tool for students in business marketing and finance. Every CTC program now has (an extension) where students can get real-world experience. The business students do their own market research, as well as ordering and managing inventory. They’re getting to experience the ins and outs of running a small business,” he said.
Students collaborated to repurpose a couple of Chromebook carts for mobile concessions to follow customer traffic throughout campus.
“We’re starting with snacks and drinks to see how it goes. Profits will be split 60/40 with the school, with funds earmarked for the student activities fund,” Cox said.
He also discussed ACT WorkKeys prep for job seekers.
“We use it for bell ringers at the beginning of our class periods. They work through different problems that will appear on the WorkKeys test,” he said.
Another new incentive Cox described is a grant application for a Teacher Academy program branded as STEMming Childhood Literacy, based on the acronym for science, technology, engineering and math, which will produce a children’s book highlighting career opportunities in each of those fields. Teacher Academy students will collaborate with students in the digital media program for artwork, layout and printing of the books to provide to K-2 students at West Amory Elementary School.
Cox closed his presentation by sharing a quote from the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Skill-to-Work program that impacted him.
“The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and then relearn. That is the world that our kids that are in school are going into. Things are moving at such a fast pace that we don’t know what to educate our children for in terms of a career. We can educate them into a pathway and expose them to durable skills,” he said.
Cox identified major needs in the job market calling for focus on vocational skills to fill the gap created by retirements among the Baby Boomer generation, as well as opportunities created by emerging technologies. He thinks the key for Amory High School to achieve an A rating is found in the career technical center.
“We need to figure out what skills we will be using in 2030. It’s not a long time from now and it’s moving extremely fast. We need to find our relevance. Kids that achieve national certification add points to our acceleration model, and every point matters. Students truly invested in a CTC program will not want to drop out of school when they are candidates for internship with local industry,” he said.
Cox is endeavoring to secure funding for a spring round of WorkKeys testing for every junior at the Amory CTC through the Quality Education Foundation in similar fashion to ACT testing in the high school. The first round in the fall is furnished through the state.
“It's going to be a marathon, not a sprint,” he said.
Jones projected a follow-up presentation early in the spring semester to provide more details on program upgrades and the new diversified agriculture course planned for next school year.
