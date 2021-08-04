AMORY – The Amory School Board passed a motion during a special-called meeting Aug. 3 to adopt the Mississippi Department of Health’s updated recommendations for K-12 schools, which includes universal masking of all students, faculty and staff regardless of vaccination status.
All four school board members present voted unanimously, as the school district will require masks in all indoor settings. School board member Leslie Wise was not present.
“I do want to reevaluate this when things get better, and we don’t have to write this in stone for the whole school year,” said district superintendent Ken Byars. “I think it’s important that we reevaluate this. Now if you have been paying attention to the numbers, they have been skyrocketing, so I think the best thing we can do is to follow these guidelines.”
The school board also reviewed updated guidelines for quarantining, close contacts and outbreaks among other COVID-related issues.
The definition for a close contact excludes students who were within three to six feet of an infected person if both were engaged in correct use of well-fitting masks.
Byars said he hoped the updated recommendation would keep more students in school.
“I went back and looked at our numbers and I told you there were 800 instances of where somebody had to go home, and around 700 of them were uninfected people when you start looking at staff, teachers and students together. That’s seven-eighths of the group of the total that got sent home were not even infected, and that’s a positive that they can stay unless they get symptoms, which keeps them in school, which is better for educating," he said.
Byars also outlined the definition of an outbreak in a group, which includes classroom settings, sports teams, band or other group activities, as three cases or more within 14 days.
“Last year, we did not ever have a so-called outbreak. We were really close at times and would get up to two but we never got to that three-mark in a group setting. There were plenty of places around us that did,” he said.
Three or more of those outbreaks or multiple absences or exclusions of students and staff that lead to disruptions can warrant shutdowns of the entire school, something else Byars hopes to avoid with requiring masks.
Schools that go entirely virtual for any period of time also cannot participate in sports or other extracurricular activities, due to Mississippi High School Athletic Association guidelines.
“We never fully did a 14-day, just a day here and a day there. I know one time we did a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday when we had a Monday break. We did six days one time at Amory High School last year but we try to stay away from that as much as we can, but we can’t predict the future,” Byars said. “There’s already full outbreaks and quarantines in Tupelo right now.”
The guidelines also recommend testing within three to five days for exposed individuals, and school board member Jimmy Ann Ray asked if the school district was able to provide testing.
Byars said due to lack of manpower, the schools could not do testing, but were a part of a program that offers the vaccine to anyone who requests it.
Members of the school board expressed their support for universal masking.
“I’m glad the CDC changed their tune on vaccinated and masks because there’s only two things we can do is vaccinations and masks, and we can’t control vaccinations, so masks increase our factor of safety,” school board member Chris Erikson said.
The school district has also updated its return to school plan, which can be found on the district’s website.