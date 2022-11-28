AMORY – A new monthly tradition recognizing outstanding teachers began during Nov. 14’s Amory School Board meeting, which was initiated by local insurance agent Wes Boock.
“(Wes) Boock came to see me looking for a way to recognize our teachers. We will (recognize) one teacher per month per school. Our first recipient is John Ross Comer from Amory Middle School,” said district superintendent Brian Jones.
AMS Principal Nick Hathcock said Comer is known for his professionalism and growth mindset.
“You’re not only a leader in the classroom but also in our school,” he said. “There’s not a week that goes by that he doesn’t ask me some type of leadership question. He wants to grow in that area and get into administration.”
Boock endorsed Jones and Hathcock’s comments.
“John Ross exudes everything that you want in a teacher. Amory School District has teachers – John Ross included – that leave an impact on their students. It is not forgotten,” he said.
Comer was surprised and appreciative of the recognition.
“I try to make the best relationships with my students that I can. When I make decisions in that classroom, it’s always considering their opinions. I’m happy to be at Amory Middle School,” he said.
For a consent agenda item, the board approved after school tutoring to be offered at the middle school beginning Nov. 29. Comer, along with Pam Lettieri, Kellie Poole, Erin Whitfield, Sierra Comer, Johnna Corley and Kristy Gruchy, will help with tutoring.
Hathcock also received approval for a lean-to on the back of the football field house to be used for an outdoor classroom and break area. Labor for the project will be provided by the school district maintenance department. The school will provide a temporary gravel base and picnic tables.
The school board also accepted a check from the Gilmore Foundation for $74,637 for the balance of the bus grant awarded in June.
The school board also granted approval for the Amory High School Drama Department to present the musical “Grease” May 19-21, 2023.
Hathcock also updated school board members on improvement efforts in the special education department at the middle school.
“Our special education subgroup has to average a 264 over the next three years on our state tests to come out of special education (SPED) improvement. If we score a 287 this upcoming year, we can come out of SPED Improvement this year,” he said after the meeting.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.