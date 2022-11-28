mcj-2022-11-23-news-amory-school-board

Amory Middle School teacher John Ross Comer was honored as district teacher of the month through the first in a series sponsored by local businessman Wes Boock. Pictured, from left, Boock, AMS Principal Nick Hathcock, Comer and family, superintendent Brian Jones and AMS teacher Trey Spencer.

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

AMORY – A new monthly tradition recognizing outstanding teachers began during Nov. 14’s Amory School Board meeting, which was initiated by local insurance agent Wes Boock.

