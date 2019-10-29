AMORY – The public is invited to join in the celebration of the Amory School District’s recent A rating through the Mississippi Department of Education Nov. 6 at 1:15 p.m. at Frisco Park.
State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright and District 120 Rep. Richard Bennett, chairman of the Mississippi House of Representatives Education Committee, will present the school district with a district award of excellence.
“We’ve changed school to a 60 percent day that day so that there is an opportunity for people to be there,” said ASD Superintendent Ken Byars of community involvement in the event. “It’s something we’ve worked hard for, something our community has worked hard for, and it’s a big deal. I’d love to see as many people out there who can be a part of the celebration.”
When the district received its last A rating in 2013, former ASD superintendent Tony Cook and other representatives traveled to Jackson to accept the award. Wright’s Amory visit is part of a statewide tour to other communities with A-rated school districts.
“We wanted this to be a community presentation and not just a school presentation. We’re only as good as the community, and the community is only as good as the school. I’m a firm believer in that,” Byars said.
While the event’s agenda is still being finalized, groups from each of the districts’ schools will perform, including the band and cheerleaders.
In the event of rain, it will be moved to the Amory High School auditorium.