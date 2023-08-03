As March 24 tornado recovery efforts continue, School Year ‘23-’24 will be different than most years for the Amory School District. Superintendent Brian Jones asks for stakeholders to be patient throughout the rebuilding phase.
“School Year ‘22-’23 was a very trying year, especially losing nine days of instruction and also with families and teachers being displaced, but we’re excited about the ‘23-’24 school year. We know there’s a lot of things that need to be repaired, and they’re not going to be quick repairs,” he said.
“With recovery time, we only get one shot to make it the best we can make it with funds from insurance, FEMA and local donations. Patience is the keyword,” Jones added.
Storm damage forced the demolition of Amory High School’s football, baseball and softball facilities, and there are plans to play home football games at Tupelo High School this season. Jones expressed appreciation for the support athletics and the school district both received last year and continue to receive moving into the new school year.
“The support has been overwhelming, and we appreciate anything and everything people have done for us. We hope this never happens again to someone else but we want to be able to give back like we have been given if it does,” he said.
As construction progresses to rebuild athletics complexes, a sprung tent will serve as a place to house weightlifting equipment and lockers for student athletes.
School buildings were mostly spared from major storm damage, but there are still repair needs.
“We were very fortunate none of our actual school buildings took major damage. We do have some damage at the high school with the auditorium, gym and roof. We also have some roof damage at West Amory Elementary School. We are planning on starting school back as normal as we can be. There will be a time to start repairing. Our first priority is to make sure our kids are safe and have a good school environment to be able to learn,” Jones said.
“Our alternative education, in-school suspension and therapy resources will be housed in a box modular unit. Our band uses the auditorium to separate woodwinds from percussion when they’re in first period, so they’ll have a bigger room to separate members of the band to work on the different concentrations,” he added.
The tornado’s timing came ahead of state assessments being administered. Even though it forced the loss of instruction, Jones is confident of positive results.
“Academically, I think we did extremely well on the tests we took for accountability. I don’t know the final results yet. Losing nine critical days of instruction with the timeline was tough. If you miss nine days in August, it’s easier than losing nine days right before we start testing. We’re going to keep on keeping on. All of our teachers and students did extremely well with the conditions they were dealt. There are still going to be families that are displaced, and we’re going to try to accommodate as much as we can moving forward,” Jones said.
Outside of natural disaster-related matters, school officials are looking at potential benefits of a block schedule, but nothing is finalized, especially for the upcoming school year.
“We are a high-performing district without the block schedule so we want to make sure we talk to a lot of other districts and talk to other administrators and superintendents who have block schedules and see how it may benefit us. That’s not an overnight or a next year kind of thing because there are a lot of factors that play into that,” Jones said.
Late last semester, the school district updated its residency policy, which will play into the ‘23-’24 school year.
“It was relaxed through the Mississippi Department of Education due to COVID and it was very simple to where you just put where you lived last year and you were okay. Now, there are procedures where we could be audited by MDE, so we have to make sure we have our residency taken care of and have all the proper documentation for all of our students,” Jones said.
For the upcoming school year, the only administrative change districtwide is John Ross Comer taking on the role as assistant principal at Amory High School. He succeeds Zachary Stephenson in the position.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.