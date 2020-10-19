AMORY – The Amory School District is one of 15 districts across Mississippi offering live synchronous instruction this school year. It is a mind-bending object lesson of how far education has progressed from the chalkboard and pointer.
“It’s a blend of in-person and virtual teaching,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars.
By definition, synchronous learning is when classes occur on set schedules and time periods. Virtual students are online at the same time in synchronous classes since lectures, discussions and presentations take place at specific hours. All virtual students must be online at that exact time in order to participate in the class.
All of the Amory High School teachers have live instruction with students several times a day, and Rachael Sibley is one of those teachers who is incorporating blended instruction into her daily classroom routine. She has taught English for four years at AHS.
The leap into blended instruction using technology was overwhelming for her to begin with, but she has gotten up to speed thanks to some previous experience and help from colleagues.
“I was already familiar with Google Classroom but I now am able to utilize many of the other Google products as well as Explain Everything in my classes,” she said. “I present virtually through Google Meet at least two periods each day.”
Sibley monitors three different computer screens as part of a blended instruction session. Two large desktop screens show what she is displaying to her students in the class and Google Classroom, while a third Chromebook on a separate podium serves as the live link to the students participating from home.
The students at home can get live instruction from the teacher and participate as if they are in the classroom. There is a chat within Google Meet that allows the virtual students to interact with the teacher.
“I need to ensure that they [virtual students] are engaged and present,” Sibley said.
Teachers also record each Google Meet and post the videos to his or her Google Classroom.
“Presenting live made me nervous at first, but it’s okay now,” she said.
The mission for the entire school district presented by Byars is to develop proficiency in blended instruction where possible to maintain momentum should the schools have to shut down again for an extended time.