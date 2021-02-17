AMORY – The Amory School Board acted on a couple of calendar items Feb. 8, including district superintendent Ken Byars’ recommendation for the return to a five-day week for the last nine weeks of the year. Wednesdays, however, will be 60 percent days with early dismissal.
Byars weighed the pros and cons of the district’s virtual Wednesdays that have been incorporated into this year’s calendar thus far.
“I remain a huge proponent of virtual Wednesdays. I think it’s helped us keep our [COVID-19] numbers low. I think it’s helped to get our teachers prepared to deliver virtual learning. However, I do think missing 20 percent of the in-person classes has taken its toll as well. I think we’ve come out on the good end of that by seeing several test data that say we’re not far off the mark,” he said.
Byars said the 60 percent day schedule will keep students in classrooms more while still giving teachers additional time for follow-up and tutoring.
“They don’t need as much time as they did in the past,” Byars said. “Things are picking up and they’re understanding more about how to do their lessons.”
The school board also voted not to make up the snow day when school was canceled Jan. 11.
Since restrictions imposed by the pandemic canceled school tours by the board last year, Byars urged they resume this year.
“I think it’s important that you guys get to walk inside of our classrooms to see with your own eyes what’s going on,” he said.
Byars presented options for scheduling the tour but said the board could wait until the next meeting to decide. School board members unanimously agreed on the value of the tours but deferred deciding on a date until the next meeting.
In other business, principals gave reports to the school board.
Amory Middle School Principal Nick Hathcock emphasized the continuum of teaching and learning at the school despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
“We still have virtual Wednesdays. The time that we get (for follow up) has been vital to the success of the hybrid schedule. We have students who are virtual to come in and take their assessments during that time. Teachers also have time to provide extra online tutoring to help students prepare for big tests,” he said.
Hathcock presented his theme for education initiative – Champions of Character.
“School is more than just academics now. For some kids, we’re their parents as well,” he said.
The initiative introduces a new character trait every month to teach, promote and recognize among the students.
“We recognize students from every grade who are making a positive difference in our school,” he said.
Virtues of character recognized to this point have included integrity and respect. Recognitions include certificates of award, a T-shirt and congratulatory calls from administrators to parents.
“People and teamwork are the reason for our success,” Hathcock said.
East Amory Elementary School Principal Diedre Huntley introduced the online reading program for kids known as EPIC Reading.
“Our students have read a total of 1,528 hours. They have finished reading a total of 10,839 books using this digital program,” she said.
The administrators use positive office referrals like the middle school to recognize improvements in behavior and grades. Huntley also emphasized the value of teamwork at her school, which serves third through fifth grade.
“It takes a team to keep us going. We work hard every day. We fit together like a puzzle,” she said.
West Amory Elementary School Principal Letricia French expressed appreciation for the commendation received from Huntley for the good reading scores of the incoming third-graders on the state reading assessment.
“We do like to take ownership in that. We feel like we’re a collaborative unit feeding students into that school. It means a lot to me to see the kids go in at a third-grade level even though we were in a pandemic and had been out of school for several months. It says a lot about the teachers at West Amory and the hard work that they put into students daily,” she said.
French used data to illustrate the impact that the closures of pre-school programs had on incoming kindergartners. She remained optimistic that the lost ground can be recovered.
“We only look to increase, even if it will take a couple of years to get completely caught up,” she said.
Amory Career and Technical Center (CTC) Director David Millender highlighted accomplishments despite restrictions imposed by the pandemic that canceled field trip opportunities and partnerships with local industries and health care facilities.
“All of the teachers wondered at one time about, ‘What are we going to do? How can you have a career and technical center and can’t go anywhere and hands-on is not the best thing?,’” he said.
Millender applauded his partnering high school administrators for going from virtually no knowledge to proficiency in a couple of weeks in the new way of doing things that this year required.
He listed accomplishments, including improved classroom instruction, improved information sharing and use of ZOOM meetings to bring in speakers from various fields that previously visited in person. Millender also touted increased enrollments in health sciences, horticulture and metal fabrication, thanks to the recruiting efforts of high school administrators.
He said two metal fabrication students achieved the honor of being state students of the month, while 20 students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.
Moreover, he said the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is accepting a generic work application from all interested CTC students to upload into its private business and industry list available to its business and industry members.
Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford explained a digital notebook provided to students to collaborate with the Google Classroom format. She gave credit to assistant principal Cody Cox for developing the digital notebook program.
“It’s still a work in progress,” she said.
She also expressed her frustration with the challenges of keeping seniors motivated to continue to attend.
“We’ve done more home visits to encourage the kids to come back to school. We’re really working with our kids to keep them engaged and getting back into the swing of things,” she said.
Stanford described boot camps conducted on Wednesdays to help students prepare for ACT tests by the end of the month.
“We’re not doing as well as we would like to be doing but we’re pushing every day to get better,” she said.
Byars summarized the presentations by saying that there is no guidebook for what educators are experiencing right now.
“The word of the year is flexibility. Technology has taken us from what was unknown and made it commonplace,” he said.