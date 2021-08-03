The Amory School District is upping its efforts toward safety for the 2021-2022 school year with upgrades to the facilities, as well as adding cyber security software.
In addition to making plumbing and roof repairs during the summer, the Amory School District began work on a project to install all touchless fixtures in each of its restroom areas. According to ASD Superintendent Ken Byars, the upgrades are already underway.
“We’ve already completed West Amory, and the other three will be completed over the next year,” he said.
During the 2021-2022 school year, the school district will employ a student resource officer at each of its four schools through the Amory Police Department. The district will once again utilize the Raptor check-in system and SchoolGuard app for added security.
“We added a check-in system called Raptor two years ago that was not used last year because we didn’t have people in the buildings but we will go back to that this year. We have a SchoolGuard app for added security and what that does is put in the fingertips of all of our teachers the ability to put the school on lockdown at a moment’s notice without notifying the office,” Byars said.
According to the superintendent’s annual report, the district has purchased LearnSafe internet software to assist in monitoring students’ time spent online while utilizing school-owned computers. This software will enable educators to monitor students’ time online to ensure their cyber safety, as well as to improve their time on task for learning purposes.
“All of our kids have devices and those things can reach anywhere in the world. We’ve put in something called LearnSafe so we can monitor what all the kids are looking at and step in when they’re not looking at the right things. Also, when the kids know we’re using LearnSafe, it actually helps them use their devices for what they’re supposed to, which improves their time on task,” Byars said.
In the same report, Byars also discussed the ASD’s current fund balance.
“We said we want to maintain a 15 percent balance at all times and we are well over 15 percent. We started in 2014 with a five-digit number [$22,108] and in 2021 we’re at a seven-digit number [$3,500,849],” he said.
The district’s annual open house night will take place in-person Aug. 3 from 3 until 6 p.m. at the schools. Students will be able to meet with teachers and pick up their schedules at the event.