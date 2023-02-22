AMORY – The Amory School District honored its teachers and parents of the year as part of Feb. 13’s school board meeting held at the district learning center.
This year’s district teacher of the year is Amory High School English teacher Rachel Sibley.
“She is a national board-certified teacher, member of Mississippi Professional Educators and a fellow with the University of Mississippi Writing Project,” said Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford. “This past year, she had the third highest English 2 test scores in the state.”
Stanford characterized Sibley as being truly invested in the education of her students and their future.
West Amory Elementary School Principal Letricia French honored Ashley Gray as its teacher of the year. Gray, who is pursuing her national board certification, has taught for 12 years.
“She goes above and beyond to help her fellow teachers, as well as our students. Students run into her arms, for they know that she loves them. She carries out the mission of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by reaching the heart of someone,” French said.
East Amory Elementary teacher Julie Clay was again honored as teacher of the year by principal Dr. Deidre Huntley. Huntley quoted Clay as appreciating how much the staff and students at the school love and support each other.
“We are one big happy family. This place is a great place to be,” Huntley quoted.
Johnna Corley of Amory Middle School was presented as the school’s teacher of the year by principal Nick Hathcock.
“She didn’t start her journey in education but has definitely found her niche. She left a career in banking in 2010 to start over and has never regretted that decision,” he said.
Corley has taught her full seven years at Amory Middle School.
“Through her work ethic and love for children, she has set the standard for what an excellent teacher should strive to be. She helps her students to achieve the best version of themselves,” Hathcock said.
He noted in addition to being a teacher, Corley and her husband exemplified excellence by taking two of Amory Middle School’s foster children into their own home.
Culinary arts teacher Susan Langford was honored as the Amory Career and Technical Center’s teacher of the year by director Coty Cox.
“I can speak from experience that everything she makes tastes amazing. It’s one of the major perks of my job,” he said.
Langford has won various awards through Mississippi Magazine while at the Cottage Tea Room in Aberdeen and was recently featured as a cook of the week by the Daily Journal.
“She truly loves doing anything that she can to help her school and fellow teachers. She may not have set out to be an educator, but it is apparent that teaching is a gift with which she has been blessed,” Cox said.
The district’s parents of the year were Derrick Maranto, Emily Castle, Shelley Summerford and Farris Baker.
“Derrick Maranto has been a huge support system for both the Amory football and baseball programs for the past several years. He serves on the football booster club, serves as team chaplain, hosts pre-game meals and coordinates all of the pre-game tailgates. He is always willing to help out whenever needed,” Stanford said.
Castle was honored as Amory Middle School’s parent of the year.
“She, along with her husband, has gone above and beyond to make our school a place where students want to be. Through her contributions, students have been able to enjoy not only incentives but also time with friends at break. She listens to staff and students about their wants and needs and then springs into action to find a way to make those wants and needs happen. She always makes sure our school has a positive environment,” Hathcock said.
Summerford is East Amory Elementary School’s parent of the year. Her husband is newly appointed school board member Steven Summerford, and she is serving her second year as president of the school’s parent-teacher organization.
Huntley quoted Summerford as saying she loved to be a part of giving back to the ones that do so much for the children.
West Amory Elementary School honored Baker as its parent of the year. She and her husband have two sons who attend the school. The former teacher now works as a speech pathologist at an Amory nursing home.
Baker is also involved in the PTO at the school, serving as vice president this year.
“She’s always excited to come to the school and loves the positive environment there,” French said.
She shared feedback about Baker received from her sons’ teachers at the school.
“Ms. Baker is one of the most generous people I know. She is as sweet as can be and always offers her assistance in our classrooms, as well as tagging along on field trips. She also works behind the scenes organizing the PTO clothes closet, decorating and doing whatever is necessary to make our school the best it can be,” French quoted.
The prevailing sentiment regarding both teachers and parents of the year was embodied by a West Amory teacher who said they “have a servant’s heart, are always cheerful when serving others and interacting with students and teachers.”
District superintendent Brian Jones also recognized Cox as administrator of the year.
“Everybody in this room is a rock star for everything they do for the Amory School District,” Jones said.