AMORY – Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars presented the first draft of a plan for the upcoming school year to school board members at a meeting July 9, which includes a combination of in-class learning with distance learning.
The Amory School District is heavily leaning toward what he describes as a blended version of the Mississippi Department of Education’s hybrid model, which combines traditional in-person school with virtual instruction.
“Education is going to look different than it ever has before,” Byars said.
Amory School District students will report to school on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for classes and activities that will be modified to conform to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as much as possible.
Wednesdays will be devoted to virtual instruction for students and deep cleaning for school facilities and buses.
Byars has consulted with other superintendents, teams of doctors and others in addition to his own district administrative staff to formulate a plan he presented to the MDE for approval before bringing it back to the Amory School Board for final approval at its fiscal year budget hearing set for July 16.
In other business, Byars presented a plaque of recognition to former school board member Ivan Bryant, who served from 2014 to 2020.
“I’ve enjoyed working and serving with each of you. It’s been an honor and a privilege for the past six years,” Bryant said.
Tax manager Drew Galloway of Sparks Certified Public Accounting firm shared a brief overview of the district’s annual financial audit and was pleased to report the district is in good financial standing.
“I’m happy to present a very clean letter on your behalf,” he said.
The board approved the low bid for auditing services for the next three years from Watkins, Ward and Stafford and the low bid for servicing the shortfall note from the Bank of Yazoo.
While the district’s finances are in good order, Byars said it still faces plenty of unknowns since the governor vetoed the appropriations bill for teacher’s pay raises, and that the schedule of operations will have adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that are hard to predict.
Byars presented his annual superintendent’s report that reviewed recent upgrades to facilities and equipment and programs to ensure the safety of students and encouraging maximum achievement.
Due to students not returing after spring break, Byars said the first order of business will be to get everyone caught up as much as possible.
“On day one, students will be taking assessments to see where they are. We don’t have the typical data from the previous year. Teachers will need to adjust to meet the individual needs of all. We’re going to have to get there, live it and see,” he said.