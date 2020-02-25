AMORY – The Amory School Board recognized the district’s Administrator, Parents and Teachers of the Year during its Feb. 6 meeting at the Learning Center. The annual awards ceremony salutes outstanding educators and parents who are active in supporting the schools of the Amory School District.
This year’s Teachers of the Year are Kim Goldman at West Amory Elementary School, Ashlee Owen at East Amory Elementary School, Michelle Holman at Amory Middle School, Masha Laney at Amory High School and Chris Pace at Amory Career and Technical Center.
Laney was also voted district Teacher of the Year.
Parents of the Year included Whitney McPherson, representing WEAS; Krisi Boren, representing EAES; Heather Deaton, representing AMS; and Christie Kirkpatrick, who was voted parent of the year at both AHS and Amory CTC.
Superintendent Ken Byars awarded West Amory Elementary School Principal Letricia French as the district’s Administrator of the Year.
In other business, Byars announced the forthcoming retirement of Amory CTC Director of Student Services Susan Chaney and speech language pathologist Jennifer Dickens.
“They are both tremendous employees and will be missed,” Byars said.
Following the recognitions and a brief intermission for pictures, the school principals gave their semi-annual data updates to the board.
“Gains were made at all levels,” French said in summarizing test results from the fall semester. “Forty six students scored lowest [on the entrance exams] at the beginning of the year, and only seven remained at that level at the end of the semester.”
French said half of the kindergarten students placed in advanced levels by the end of the year last year, and indications are that the same will be accomplished this year. Furthermore, she reported that most second-graders are already for the third grade at mid-year.
EAES Principal Nick Hathcock reflected about the summer projects completed at his campus, which included new paint and flooring in some areas, landscaping, classroom signs and a new ramp from the library area up to the main floor.
He saluted community partners who help provide supplies and food for needy students, the parent teacher organization fundraisers for school projects and the Amory Police Department’s outreach efforts to build positive relationships with the students. He furthermore gave tribute to Heather Gault, who heads up student achievement incentives.
He followed French’s report on second-grade data results by confirming that 87 percent of the incoming third-graders passed the gateway test on the first try. Hathcock showcased the efforts of staff members, Shae Byars and Ashlee Owen, who have taken the West Amory Elementary Lego League and expanded it to East Amory to include a league for third and fourth grades.
“With every common assessment, East Amory Elementary School is predicted to be an A-rated school again for the 2019-2020 school year,” he said.
AMS Principal Kenny Goralczyk emphasized the importance of maintaining solid relationships in boosting student achievement.
“It takes seven positive comments to overcome one negative comment,” he said.
To that end, he reported that mentor groups meet every nine weeks to review goals, grades, tardies, absences and discipline.
“A student is more than a test score,” he said.
Bridging the gap is among Goralcyzk’s goals for the year, which includes specific skill observations with immediate follow up, increased planning with the special education department and monthly positive phone calls to parents or guardians.
He furthermore reported the school has logged the least discipline incidents of his tenure to date with the addition of a full-time teacher to handle in-school detentions. Average daily attendance has increased to more than 95 percent.
“Our school is on track to become an A school. We treat every day like the first day,” he said.
AHS Principal Leigh Stanford was happy to report her school was ranked second in northeast Mississippi and number eight in the state on last year’s junior ACT scores. Amory’s average score was 19.5 compared to the statewide average of 17.6.
“We were exceeded only by Oxford’s composite score of 20.9,” she said. “Our overall comparison for first semester accountability score was 601.2 compared with 494.1 a year ago.”
Stanford showcased Mary Beth Black, who became an ACT-certified instructor in all areas of the test.
She also paid tribute to the school’s PRIDE projects, which include the Panther Market, landscaping and murals throughout the school and the Special Olympics. The Panther Market supplements supplies and clothing for needy students.
“We’re extending the PRIDE program to other schools this year. We’re having our next PRIDE workday on Friday, March 27,” she said.
Amory High School’s mission is to encourage the whole student, not just the test score.
Amory CTC Director David Millender listed some successes of the school, including four graduates of the Teacher Academy program who are now in teacher training in college, hanging baskets for downtown New Albany crafted by horticulture students and 16 district winners in the DECA [formerly known as the Distributive Education Clubs of America] advancing to state competition under Pace’s leadership.
“We’re seeking industry certification for every area. We’re creating relationships with local industry and we’re involved in competitions with Monroe County CTC,” Millender said.
Byars echoed the good numbers presented by the principals in his report.
“Our district-wide staff average daily attendance (ADA) above 95 percent is an amazing total. We have a record-breaking number of maternity leaves this year for ladies having babies. We had student ADAs above 90 percent for all schools except for West Amory where flu absences kept almost a third of the students out for a while. Overall enrollment is at 1,609, up from 1,602 a year ago,” he said.