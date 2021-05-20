AMORY – Members of the Amory School Board heard an overview of the financial audit for the district’s 2019-20 school year during their May 10 meeting, which revealed no findings.
“We have audited the accompanying financial statements of the governmental activities, each major fund and the aggregate remaining fund information of the Amory Separate School District as of, and for the year ended June 30, 2020. Our opinion is Amory School District is good and clean. There were no findings. That’s the one that you want,” said Mike Knox of Watkins, Ward and Stafford CPA.
The school district’s total net position increased by $358,017, representing a 2.39 percent increase from fiscal year 2019. By comparison, the total net position for 2019 decreased by $634,982 from the previous fiscal year.
Knox said it’s a common misconception for people to think if there are any irregularities in practice that the accountant should find them and report back to the client.
“My response to that is, ‘Why didn’t you find it?’ It’s your job to find fraud – not mine. Our responsibility is to express opinions of the financial statements,” Knox said.
He reported overall federal expenditures invested in the Amory School District totaled $1.9 million.
“That’s a lot of federal money. That’s one reason we’re required to come in and audit this,” he said.
One major area Knox singled out that was subject to special evaluation this year was the child nutrition program.
“One good thing about child nutrition programs in schools is that there is so much federal oversight that helps you out to do right. A lot of times they will catch (irregularities) before you do,” he said.
Superintendent Ken Byars elaborated that the district is required to change accountants every three years so that there is oversight on the company’s side as well. He praised the great level of cooperation the district has enjoyed with Watkins, Ward and Stafford CPA.
“We’re not in this to mess up. If he thinks we can do something better, I hope he’ll tell us,” Byars said of Knox.
In a related matter, district business manager Leslie Maranto said all fund balances increased during the last month, as well as the last year.
“The overall status stayed even, with a slight drop a year ago,” she said.
The school board scheduled June 29 as the date for a special-called meeting for the fiscal year 2022 budget hearing. There will also be a special-called meeting an hour before May 25’s graduation ceremony.
Byars reminded school board members of the annual retirement reception set for May 18 at Amory Learning Center from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
“We will be recognizing last year’s retirees as well as this year’s since we were unable to host a reception last year,” he said.