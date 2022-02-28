Amory School District’s Teachers of the Year are, from left, Valerie Hathcock from West Amory Elementary School; Annie Marie Owen from East Amory Elementary School; Ashlee Owen from Amory Middle School; Steven Griffin from Amory High School; and Brian Pearson from Amory Career and Technical Center. Griffin was also voted district Teacher of the Year.
The Amory School District Parents of the Year are, from left, Charles and Tonya Wallace, representing Amory High School; Nancy Hoang, representing Amory Middle School; Leigh Anne Erikson, representing East Amory Elementary School; Paige Lochridge, representing West Amory Elementary School; and Stephanie Roberts, representing the Career and Technical Center.
AMORY – The Amory School Board recognized the district’s top parents, teachers and administrator of the year as part of its Feb. 14 meeting at the Amory Learning Center. The annual awards ceremony salutes outstanding educators and parents who are active in supporting Amory schools.
Superintendent Brian Jones awarded East Amory Elementary School Principal Dr. Deidre Huntley as the district’s administrator of the year. He noted Huntley is in her 20th year as an educator, with 17 of those years invested in the Amory School District.
“Dr. Huntley truly cares about her students and her teachers. She shows it every day,” he said.
This year’s teachers of the year are Valerie Hathcock of West Amory Elementary School, Anne Marie Owen of East Amory Elementary School, Ashlee Owen of Amory Middle School, Steve Griffin of Amory High School and Brian Pearson of the Amory Career and Technical Center.
Griffin was also voted district teacher of the year.
Parents of the year are Paige Lochridge, who represented West Amory Elementary School; Leigh Anne Erikson representing East Amory Elementary School; Nancy Hoang, who represented Amory Middle School; Charles and Tonya Wallace representing Amory High School; and Stephanie Roberts, who represented the Amory Career and Technical Center.
Amory High School Principal Leigh Stanford noted all the parents of the year are Amory High School graduates.