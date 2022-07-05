AMORY – Amory School District Superintendent Brian Jones had good news to share with the school board during the district’s annual tax hearing June 23.
“We will not be requesting an ad valorem tax increase for the coming year,” he said.
District business manager Leslie Maranto explained the three-page budget report.
“The district remains in good financial condition, and I am please to present a good report. We still have ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds for another two years for us to spend," she said.
The total projected revenue for Fiscal Year ’22-’23 is $21,615,822, and the total in projected expenditures is $21,354,351.
“It’s hard to believe that it takes $21 million to run a school district,” said board president Jimmy Ann Ray.
Federal funding sources totaled $6,487,072, which account for 30 percent of the total budget. This total included $4,062,732 in ESSER funds.
ESSER funds are specifically allocated to help school districts prepare, prevent or respond to the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including learning loss and safety measures.
Last year’s allotment of $64,000 earmarked for a school nurse at Amory High School remains the same, making it possible for every school in the Amory School District to have a nurse on staff.
Funding from local sources from within the city totals $4,791,111, making up 22 percent of the total revenues. That figure includes $3,900,883 in ad valorem funds, which accounts for nearly 92 percent of that total.
State funding totaled $10,332,637, which accounts for 48 percent of the total budget. This figure includes $831,096 for teacher pay raises and accompanying taxes and benefits allocated to the district. The largest state-funded source, the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP), totaled $8,630,797.
“Every year, they knock off a percentage at the top statewide across all districts. They knocked off about 10.5 percent this year, which for us was about a $1,012,090 difference that they did not fully fund us,” Maranto said.
The disparity increased a little more than $34,000 from last year.
Even though it’s not fully funded, MAEP funds still make up the largest percentage of the district’s state revenue at 43 percent.
Maranto also noted the district receives state funding for 14 nationally certified teachers, which remains the same from last year.
As far as expenditures, the instructional category totaled $9,274,074, with the largest portion going to salaries and benefits. Support services totaled $9,358,206, and the figure reported for non-instructional services was $1,169,189, consisting of mostly food service.
“Although salaries and benefits made up 64 percent of the expenditures, fuel costs more than doubled from last year, and the cost of food is also up tremendously," Maranto said.
In another matter, Jones said the Amory School District app is now live. The REMIND app that has been in place for the last year will remain active, although it will be phased out by next year.
Jones also updated the school board on a preliminary cost estimate for a new gymnasium at the high school, which he suggested be taken under advisement until he can get more details in time for July’s meeting.
“I want to make sure that we know what we’re getting into before we invest in getting plans and specifications prepared that might result in a building that we can’t afford to build,” he said.
Jones said a corporate sponsor donated $10,000 to upgrade the press box at the high school stadium.
In another sports-related matter, the school board approved increasing ticket costs for athletic events for the 2022-23 school year as follows: football tickets will increase to $8, while all other tickets to events at both the high school and middle school will increase to $7.
The district will still profit $7 from high school football games and $6 from all other athletic ticket sales due to payment of fees to GoFan. The district will still issue all-sports passes for the upcoming school year.