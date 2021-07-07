AMORY – Ahead of the bulk of the City of Amory’s budgeting process, the Amory School District held its annual fiscal year budget hearing June 29. The biggest takeaway is there will be no increase in the school district’s request in ad valorem taxes to the city.
“This is the second year in a row we’ve been able to not have to do that. When we first started trying to dig out of a [fund balance] hole, we noticed our local taxes and millage rates were not even close to the state average and now we’re at a good place. I’m proud to say we don’t have to put any additional burden on the taxpayers, and that’s a good thing for all of us,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars.
While the school district faced financial shortfalls years ago, its fund balance is steadily increasing.
The total projected revenue for Fiscal Year ’21-’22 is $22,686,052, and the total in projected expenditures is $21,733,871. In previous years, the totals have been closer to $16 million, but a significant increase in federal sources through COVID-19 relief funds led to the financial boost.
“People don’t realize it usually takes $16 million a year to run a school system. People don’t realize it takes a lot,” said school board member Jimmy Ann Ray.
District business manager Leslie Maranto presented details of the combined budget, which includes a considerable increase in federal funding due to Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds provided by the CARES Act.
“This is extremely different than past years because the federal is so high with the ESSER. Typically we are a state-funded entity by a long shot. With this one year with this ESSER money, it makes it be a lot closer because that’s one-time money,” Byars said.
Federal funding sources totaled $8,679,352, which accounted for 39 percent of the total budget. This total included more than $6 million in ESSER funds.
ESSER funds are specifically allocated to help school districts prepare, prevent or respond to the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including learning loss and safety measures.
A total of $64,000 of those funds is earmarked for a school nurse at Amory High School, which means every school in the Amory School District will have a nurse on staff.
Additionally, $7,754 is specifically set aside for costs related to digital learning for vocational programs. According to Maranto, in addition to summer school programs, the district has plans to use ESSER funding to equip restrooms with touchless sinks in an effort to reduce surface contact.
Funding from local sources from within the city totals $4,649,025, making up 20 percent of the total revenues. That includes $3,861,355 in ad valorem funds, which accounts for 18 percent of that total.
State funding totaled $9,352,673, which accounts for 41 percent of the total budget. This figure includes $111,289 for teacher pay raises and accompanying taxes and benefits allocated to the district.
The largest state-funded source – the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) – totaled $8,277,522.
“That is not the fully funded amount. Every year, they knock off a percentage at the top statewide across all districts. They knocked off about 10.57 percent this year, which for us, that was about a $978,000 difference that they did not fully fund us. It’s about $11,000 more than last year but not as much as it could be,” Maranto said.
Even though it’s not fully funded, MAEP funds still make up the largest percentage of the district’s state revenue at 36 percent.
Maranto also noted the district receives state funding for 14 nationally certified teachers employed by the district.
Byars explained that the district has worked hard to stay within its fund balance in recent years, and the ESSER funds will allow the district to continue on that path.
“What we’ve done over the past few years…we had fund balance problems for a long time and we had been able to manage somewhere around $500,000 to $700,000 to put back each year with our general money. ESSER has allowed us to make a bigger jump,” Byars said.
As far as expenditures, the instructional category totaled $10,354,937 with the largest portion going to salaries and benefits. Support services totaled $9,882,478, and non-instructional services is $979,573.
In other matters
Last week’s budget hearing was coupled with a special-called school board meeting, which included approval of Chris Pace as Amory High School’s new head baseball coach. He will replace Jonathan Cade Hoggard, who held the position since 2019.
Hoggard’s resignation was also approved during the consent agenda as he recently took a job as Oxford High School’s new baseball coach. School board members also approved the resignation of his wife, Caitlin, who was an Amory Middle School math intervention teacher.
Additionally, Ronnie McCain was approved as a para-professional for Amory’s baseball team, and Tyler Rosenthal was approved as a defensive coordinator for the AHS football team.
Finally, board members discussed whether or not they would accept exchange students in the 2021-2022 school year, ultimately determining that it’s still too risky.
“I still think there’s a ton of unknowns with COVID. I recommend we forego another year,” Byars said.
The board voted unanimously to not accept exchange students for the upcoming year.